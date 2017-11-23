New Transfer Talk header

Mesut Ozil 'demands £330,000 a week from Barcelona'

Ozil 'demands £330,000 a week from Barca'
Mesut Ozil is reportedly demanding wages of £330,000 a week in order to agree to a switch from Arsenal to Barcelona.
Last Updated: Thursday, November 23, 2017 at 14:09 UK

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil is said to be demanding wages of £330,000 a week in order to move to Barcelona in January.

The 29-year-old - formerly of Barca's fierce rivals Real Madrid - is out of contract at the Emirates at the end of this season and has refused to sign fresh terms, despite the Gunners reportedly offering him around double his current weekly wage of £140,000.

In recent days it has been suggested that Barcelona have made Arsenal an offer of £17m in order to bring the German to Camp Nou in January, viewing him as a cut-price alternative to Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho.

According to Catalunya Radio, Ozil's representatives are demanding a pay packet of £330,000 a week if he agrees to the switch, as well as the promise of a three-year contract and a number of add-ons and bonuses.

A contrasting report has cast doubt on the potential transfer, however, suggesting that Barca frontman Lionel Messi has instructed the club not to bring in Ozil due to concerns over his commitment and work ethic.

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi celebrates scoring during his side's Champions League group game against Juventus at the Camp Nou on September 12, 2017
