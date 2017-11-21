Barcelona want Mesut Ozil for £17m?

Barcelona could reportedly seal the signature of Arsenal star Mesut Ozil for £17m in January.

The German World Cup winner comes to the end of his current contract next summer, which means that the Gunners will only receive a fee for the midfielder if he departs in January.

Initially it was claimed by the Spanish media that the Catalan giants are prepared to offer Andre Gomes in a swap deal.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, Barca could secure a transfer for £17m and have already opened discussions with Ozil's agent Erkut Sogut.

The 29-year-old put in a match-of-the-match display in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates.