Barcelona want Mesut Ozil for £17m?

Barcelona to bid £17m in January for Arsenal star Mesut Ozil?

Barcelona could reportedly seal the signature of Arsenal star Mesut Ozil for £17m in January.
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 11:27 UK

Barcelona are reportedly confident that they can get the signature of Arsenal star Mesut Ozil for £17m.

The German World Cup winner comes to the end of his current contract next summer, which means that the Gunners will only receive a fee for the midfielder if he departs in January.

Initially it was claimed by the Spanish media that the Catalan giants are prepared to offer Andre Gomes in a swap deal.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, Barca could secure a transfer for £17m and have already opened discussions with Ozil's agent Erkut Sogut.

The 29-year-old put in a match-of-the-match display in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates.

