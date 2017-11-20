Barca 'offer Gomes in Ozil swap deal'

Barcelona are reportedly ready to offer Andre Gomes in a player-plus-cash swap deal for Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil, who they see as an alternative to Philippe Coutinho.

Ozil's current contract expires at the end of this season and Arsenal are understood to be willing to cash in on the Germany international in January rather than lose him on a free transfer next summer.

The 28-year-old has so far refused to sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium and has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League rivals Manchester United in recent weeks.

However, Spanish news outlet Don Balon have claimed that Barcelona are now readying a January move and are willing to offer Gomes as part of any deal that might take place.

The La Liga leaders are understood to see Ozil as a possible alternative to Philippe Coutinho, who they failed to prise away from Liverpool during the summer.

Gomes has started just two games for Barcelona across all competitions this season.