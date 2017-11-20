New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Barcelona 'offer Andre Gomes in Mesut Ozil swap deal'

Barca 'offer Gomes in Ozil swap deal'
© Offside
Barcelona are reportedly ready to offer Andre Gomes in a player-plus-cash swap deal for Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil, who they see as an alternative to Philippe Coutinho.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, November 20, 2017 at 09:11 UK

Barcelona have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil by offering Andre Gomes in a player-plus-cash swap deal.

Ozil's current contract expires at the end of this season and Arsenal are understood to be willing to cash in on the Germany international in January rather than lose him on a free transfer next summer.

The 28-year-old has so far refused to sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium and has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League rivals Manchester United in recent weeks.

However, Spanish news outlet Don Balon have claimed that Barcelona are now readying a January move and are willing to offer Gomes as part of any deal that might take place.

The La Liga leaders are understood to see Ozil as a possible alternative to Philippe Coutinho, who they failed to prise away from Liverpool during the summer.

Gomes has started just two games for Barcelona across all competitions this season.

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho in action during his side's Premier League clash with Newcastle United at St James' Park on October 1, 2017
Read Next:
Reds 'furious with latest Coutinho offer'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Andre Gomes, Mesut Ozil, Philippe Coutinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on October 22, 2017
Barcelona 'offer Andre Gomes in Mesut Ozil swap deal'
 Chris Smalling celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 4-1 Newcastle United - as it happened
 Paul Pogba and Isaac Hayden in action during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
Result: Paul Pogba stars on Manchester United return to knock off Newcastle United
Result: Benevento set unwanted recordMourinho: 'Man United lacked balance'Rashford: 'Howard was my idol'West Brom keen on United keeper Johnstone?Spurs to scupper Man United Bale bid?
PSG quoted £30m for Mourinho signature?Willian linked with Old Trafford switch?United to offer Shaw in return for Rose?Mata: 'Ibra, Lukaku partnership deadly'Mourinho: "Pogba is a different class"
> Manchester United Homepage
More Arsenal News
Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on October 22, 2017
Barcelona 'offer Andre Gomes in Mesut Ozil swap deal'
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on October 22, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'Manchester City are on another planet'
 Alexis Sanchez fires in the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur on November 18, 2017
Result: Arsenal earn North London derby bragging rights
Gallagher: 'No problem with Arsenal opener'Poch: 'I wouldn't swap projects with Arsenal'Prem trio make contact with Bernard?Bellerin: Arsenal win "shut some mouths"Wenger: 'Sanchez, Ozil love Arsenal'
Dier hits out at 'game-changing' decisionMesut Ozil: 'We believed in ourselves'Pochettino criticises "obvious" offside goalWenger: 'We had urgency on our side'Team News: Alli, Kane fit to start for Spurs
> Arsenal Homepage
More Liverpool News
Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on October 22, 2017
Barcelona 'offer Andre Gomes in Mesut Ozil swap deal'
 Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in action during his side's Premier League clash with Newcastle United at St James' Park on October 1, 2017
Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge to leave Anfield in January?
 Wales national team manager Chris Coleman looks on during the International Friendly match between Wales v Ireland at the Cardiff City Stadium on August 14, 2013
Sunderland boss Chris Coleman targeting loan deals for Liverpool pair?
Klopp: Salah is having his "moment"Man City 'to rival Liverpool for Van Dijk'Prem trio make contact with Bernard?Silva: "I talk a lot with Coutinho"Klopp: 'Alexander-Arnold was really good'
Henderson hails "brilliant" SalahLiverpool, Spurs in hunt for Brooks?Pellegrino: 'Saints in difficult moment'Jurgen Klopp hails "perfect day"Result: Salah brace keeps Liverpool momentum going
> Liverpool Homepage
More Barcelona News
Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on October 22, 2017
Barcelona 'offer Andre Gomes in Mesut Ozil swap deal'
 Riyad Mahrez celebrates grabbing the equaliser during the Premier League game between Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion on October 16, 2017
Manchester City 'to move for Riyad Mahrez in January'
 Athletic Bilbao's coach Ernesto Valverde looks on during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club Bilbao at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 20, 2014
Live Commentary: Leganes vs. Barcelona - as it happened
Barca to appeal Pique, Suarez bookingsValverde: 'Calm down about Luis Suarez'Result: Away win extends Barca's La Liga leadBarcelona 'tracking Lyon's Tousart'Skriniar "not interested in Barcelona"
Newcastle 'learn Jasper Cillessen price'PSG 'deny claim Neymar has release clause'Valverde: 'I'm counting on Denis Suarez'Valverde dismisses Griezmann "rumours"Zidane refuses to rule out Neymar swoop
> Barcelona Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
 