Arsenal in shock move for Gareth Bale?

Arsenal have made a surprise move for former Tottenham Hotspur attacker Gareth Bale, according to a report in the Spanish press today.

The Welshman departed White Hart Lane for Real Madrid in 2013 for what was then a world-record transfer fee, but is now thought to be surplus to requirements at the Bernabeu and could be allowed to depart in the near future.

Manchester United have long been linked with Bale and are said to be leading the race for his signature, but a report in Don Balon today suggests that the Gunners have made a move and that Bale is "considering it".

The 28-year-old is said to be "concerned about the rift caused by joining his former side's great rivals but is also keen to return to London" after growing unhappy with life in the Spanish capital.

Spurs are believed to have a clause in their contract for the sale of Bale that will allow them to match any offer for the player from a Premier League rival.