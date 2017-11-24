Klopp still hopeful over Emre Can future

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reveals that he is still hopeful Emre Can will sign a new contract with the club.

The 23-year-old will see his current deal at Anfield expire this summer, and a number of clubs - including Juventus, Manchester City and Manchester United - have been credited with an interest.

Can has started eight of Liverpool's 12 Premier League matches this season, in addition to featuring in all five of their Champions League matches.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that the German international wants a £150,000-a-week deal in order to commit to the Reds, and Klopp is still hopeful that the midfielder will decide to stay at Anfield.

"He could still sign a contract in May. We want to keep him. We have to be as attractive as possible as a club," Klopp told reporters.

Can joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2014 after the Premier League club activated his £9.75m release clause.