Emre Can 'reveals contract demands'

German international Emre Can has reportedly told Liverpool that he wants £150,000 a week in order to sign a new contract with the Merseyside giants.

The 23-year-old will see his current deal at Anfield expire this summer, and a number of clubs - including Juventus, Manchester City and Manchester United - have been credited with an interest.

Can has started eight of Liverpool's 11 Premier League matches this season, while he has also scored once in four Champions League starts.

According to The Sun, the midfielder is interested in staying with the Reds, but has demanded a £150,000-a-week contract.

Can joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2014 after the Premier League club activated his £9.75m release clause.