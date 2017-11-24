Coutinho lauds Salah partnership

Liverpool striker Philippe Coutinho praises the impact of "great player" and "great bloke" Mohamed Salah at the club.

Liverpool attacker Philippe Coutinho has praised the attributes of "great player" and "great bloke" Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian international moved to Anfield from Roma in a €42m (£37m) deal in the summer and has since scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 17 appearances in the Premier League and Champions League.

Salah starred with a brace in the Reds' 3-0 win over Southampton last weekend while Coutinho netted the third goal, and the Brazilian has admitted that his teammate aids his own performance.

"It's his movement. He's a very quick player and he's always trying to move so that he can get into empty space and that makes it easier for whoever has the ball, I always say that," Coutinho told the club's official website.

"I hope to be able to make the best of my chance to play with him and to be able to help the team.

"He's a great player. Everyone – us and the fans – have been really impressed with the way he's settled in here, the way he's adapted to the team in a new country.

"Everything is fully deserved, he's a great bloke, he always trains hard and he's there when we need him - that is good for Liverpool."

Liverpool go into their clash with Chelsea this weekend off the back of a frustrating midweek 3-3 draw against Sevilla, a game in which they let a 3-0 lead slip.