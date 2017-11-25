Pogba, Ibrahimovic 'not ready for 90 minutes'

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho suggests that both Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not play 90 minutes against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has revealed that neither Paul Pogba or Zlatan Ibrahimovic will play 90 minutes against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Last weekend, Pogba and Ibrahimovic both made their long-awaited return to action against Newcastle United, and the pair both continued their comebacks against Basel in the Champions League.

However, Mourinho has said that Pogba requires more time to fully recover from a hamstring injury, while Ibrahimovic will not be rushed having been on the sidelines since April with a serious knee injury.

The 54-year-old told reporters: "We managed to give Zlatan 15-20 minutes in both matches, he needs more of that, so hopefully tomorrow we play him again.

"Paul is still on this process where he cannot reach the fatigue limit, he cannot go more than 65/70 minutes and, with so many games consecutively, we need to protect such an important player for us."

Mourinho has also revealed that Phil Jones and Eric Bailly remain absent from the squad for the visit of the Seagulls.