Mourinho 'eyes four new Man Utd signings'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly eager to add four new faces to his squad next summer, including Gareth Bale and Antoine Griezmann.

Mourinho brought in Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Eric Bailly and Henrikh Mkhitaryan during his first transfer window at the Old Trafford helm, while this summer he added Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Victor Lindelof to his squad.

The Portuguese boss was understood to want a fourth player only to be forced to settle for three, but Sport reports that he once again wants four new faces to arrive ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.

The four top targets reportedly include Gareth Bale and Antoine Griezmann, who have both been linked with an Old Trafford switch on numerous occasions in recent years.

Mourinho could be willing to spend up to £136m on the duo, and he is also interested in RB Leipzig's Emil Forsberg and Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler.

United are particularly looking at strengthening their midfield, with Michael Carrick expected to retire at the end of the season and Marouane Fellaini due to be out of contract.