Arsenal 'want Manchester United duo'

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing out-of-favour Manchester United duo Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw during the January transfer window.
Thursday, November 16, 2017

Arsenal have reportedly identified Manchester United duo Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw as surprise transfer targets for the January window.

The Gunners are preparing for the possibility of losing both Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil when the window reopens in the New Year, with both players out of contract at the end of the season.

The Mirror reports that manager Arsene Wenger is interested in bringing in Martial as a replacement for Sanchez, with the French winger having started just three Premier League games for United so far this season.

Martial has scored four times off the bench, yet still remains behind the likes of Marcus Rashford, Romelu Lukaku and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the pecking order and could see his chances limited further by the imminent return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Shaw, meanwhile, has endured a tempestuous relationship with manager Jose Mourinho and has only been handed two substitute appearances in any competition so far this season - both of which came in the EFL Cup.

Arsenal have also been linked with Marouane Fellaini from Old Trafford, although United would be reluctant to sell to one of their top-six rivals.

Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on October 22, 2017
