Arsenal to move for Marouane Fellaini?

Arsenal to move for Marouane Fellaini?
Arsenal are reportedly considering making a move for Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini.
Arsenal are reportedly planning to make a move for Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old is out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of the current campaign and is thought to have rejected an offer of an extension as he weighs up alternative options.

According to the Daily Express, the Gunners are keen to capitalise on the situation and manager Arsene Wenger will offer the Belgian guaranteed playing time and an increase in wages if he agrees to switch on a free at the end of the season.

A number of foreign sides are also in the race for Fellaini, with Besiktas, Valencia and Inter Milan all said to have expressed interest in recent weeks.

United, meanwhile, remain hopeful that Fellaini can be convinced to stay but regardless of the situation, are determined not to sell him on in the January transfer window.

Fellaini, who moved to United from Everton in 2013, has made just three starts in the Premier League so far this season.

Marouane Fellaini celebrates scoring during the Champions League game between Manchester United and Basel on September 12, 2017
Your Comments
