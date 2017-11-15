General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger future to be decided at end of season

Wenger future to be decided at end of season
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger refuses to rule out the possibility of leaving the club before the end of his two-year contract, which expires in 2019.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 21:48 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that he will discuss his future with the club's board at the end of the season.

Wenger signed a new two-year deal at the Emirates Stadium at the end of last term, but saw his side's form take a dip during the significant time when his future seemed uncertain.

The 68-year-old still intends to see out the remainder of his latest contract, but he refused to rule out the possibility of stepping down from his role at the end of the current campaign.

"I said I sit down with the board every end of season and see where we go from there," Wenger told beIN Sports.

"Sometimes you know, you make a sentence and people turn it the way they would like to see it.

"That's what I said - I have a two-year contract, I will always try to go to the end of my contract but always have the honesty to sit down with the board and see where we go from there. So that's quite simple."

Arsenal currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, 12 points adrift of runaway leaders Manchester City.

Olivier Giroud on his knees during the Europa League group game between Arsenal and Red Star Belgrade on November 2, 2017
Read Next:
Report: Bayern want Olivier Giroud
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Olivier Giroud on his knees during the Europa League group game between Arsenal and Red Star Belgrade on November 2, 2017
Report: Bayern Munich want Olivier Giroud
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on October 22, 2017
Arsene Wenger future to be decided at end of season
 Raheem Sterling doth protest too much during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Shakhtar Donetsk on September 26, 2017
Report: Arsenal to revive interest in Raheem Sterling
Wenger: 'Dec deadline for Sanchez, Ozil'Real Betis 'confident of Wilshere deal'Arsenal to walk away from Thomas Lemar?Cech: 'Tottenham not superior to Arsenal'Draxler: 'I'm not thinking of leaving PSG'
Prem big boys tracking Bilbao youngster?Arsene Wenger: 'I will never retire'Report: Juve priced out of Bellerin moveWenger: 'Man City not unstoppable'Atletico Madrid 'contact Mesut Ozil'
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 