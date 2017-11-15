Wenger future to be decided at end of season

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger refuses to rule out the possibility of leaving the club before the end of his two-year contract, which expires in 2019.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that he will discuss his future with the club's board at the end of the season.

Wenger signed a new two-year deal at the Emirates Stadium at the end of last term, but saw his side's form take a dip during the significant time when his future seemed uncertain.

The 68-year-old still intends to see out the remainder of his latest contract, but he refused to rule out the possibility of stepping down from his role at the end of the current campaign.

"I said I sit down with the board every end of season and see where we go from there," Wenger told beIN Sports.

"Sometimes you know, you make a sentence and people turn it the way they would like to see it.

"That's what I said - I have a two-year contract, I will always try to go to the end of my contract but always have the honesty to sit down with the board and see where we go from there. So that's quite simple."

Arsenal currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, 12 points adrift of runaway leaders Manchester City.