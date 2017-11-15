United 'face uphill battle to keep Fellaini'

A report claims that Marouane Fellaini appears unlikely to sign a new contract with Manchester United, despite the club's desperate attempts to persuade him to stay

Manchester United are reportedly fearful of losing Marouane Fellaini as a free agent next summer as they have hit an impasse in contract talks.

The Belgium international, wanted by Besiktas and Valencia, is able to start talking to foreign clubs from January over a Bosman switch at the end of the campaign.

United boss Jose Mourinho is said to have launched a charm offensive earlier this month in a desperate attempt to persuade the midfielder to remain at Old Trafford for another year, but Sky Sports News reports that his public ploy has not worked so far.

Fellaini has instead knocked back the offer of another contract extension, it is claimed, and the Red Devils now have their work cut out convincing him to turn down lucrative wages and more regular playing time elsewhere.

The same report suggests that United will not cash in on the 29-year-old in January, however, regardless of his contract situation.