Rojo aiming for Champions League return

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo says that he is aiming to return to action for the club's final Champions League group stage game next month.
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 10:25 UK

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has said that he is aiming to return to action for the club's final Champions League group stage game next month.

Rojo has been sidelined with knee ligament damage since April but has targeted the fixture with CSKA Moscow at Old Trafford on December 5 as his expected return date.

The centre-back has resumed training but revealed further plans to boost his rehabilitation.

"[On Wednesday] I am going to play with the reserves in a friendly match," Rojo told TyC Sports.

"I feel good. Up until now, I have not had any problems but training is not the same as a match.

"In three weeks we have a Champions League game and if all goes well tomorrow, I could play in that."

Jose Mourinho's side currently top Group A and need just a point from their tie with Moscow, who United beat 4-1 in Russia.

