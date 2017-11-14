Report: Shaw crashes car into Phil Jones's

Luke Shaw caused minor damage to both his and Manchester United teammate Phil Jones's car during a prang at the club's training complex, according to a report.

Manchester United outcast Luke Shaw reportedly crashed his car into Phil Jones's £200,000 Bentley at the club's Carrington training complex last month.

The incident, which is said to have caused minor damage to both vehicles, took place after the Red Devils' 2-0 win away at Swansea City in the EFL Cup on October 24.

According to The Sun, Shaw - who only passed his driving test last year - reversed his Range Rovers into the back of his teammate's car.

A source is quoted by the newspaper as saying: "Luke's concentration slipped and he clattered into Jones's car. He can afford the repair bill and there's no hard feelings. Nothing seems to be going poor Luke's way."

Former Southampton full-back Shaw played the final three minutes of the cup tie against Swansea - one of just two appearances all season after falling out of favour under boss Jose Mourinho.