General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Report: Luke Shaw crashes car into teammate Phil Jones's

Report: Shaw crashes car into Phil Jones's
© Getty Images
Luke Shaw caused minor damage to both his and Manchester United teammate Phil Jones's car during a prang at the club's training complex, according to a report.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 15:31 UK

Manchester United outcast Luke Shaw reportedly crashed his car into Phil Jones's £200,000 Bentley at the club's Carrington training complex last month.

The incident, which is said to have caused minor damage to both vehicles, took place after the Red Devils' 2-0 win away at Swansea City in the EFL Cup on October 24.

According to The Sun, Shaw - who only passed his driving test last year - reversed his Range Rovers into the back of his teammate's car.

A source is quoted by the newspaper as saying: "Luke's concentration slipped and he clattered into Jones's car. He can afford the repair bill and there's no hard feelings. Nothing seems to be going poor Luke's way."

Former Southampton full-back Shaw played the final three minutes of the cup tie against Swansea - one of just two appearances all season after falling out of favour under boss Jose Mourinho.

A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
Read Next:
Man Utd 'tracking Argentine left-back'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Jose Mourinho, Off The Pitch, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Gareth Bale after Real Madrid's Champions League final victory over Juventus on June 6, 2017
Real Madrid 'lower Gareth Bale asking price to £62m'
 Saul Niguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad on March 1, 2016
Manchester United 'eye £134m summer move for Saul Niguez'
 Gareth Bale during the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Manchester United 'given £85m asking price for Gareth Bale'
Report: Shaw crashes car into Phil Jones'sGiggs: 'I wouldn't swap Rashford for Jesus'Barca 'holding secret Griezmann talks'Man Utd 'tracking Argentine left-back'Pogba 'will not return for Newcastle clash'
Giggs agrees director of football roleAtletico Madrid 'contact Mesut Ozil'Pereira: 'I want to stay at Valencia'Mata looking forward to Benitez reunionValencia 'on the trail of Fellaini'
> Manchester United Homepage
 