Man Utd 'tracking Argentine left-back'

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Argentine left-back Enzo Diaz as they search for a long-term solution to a problem area.

Diaz currently plays for Argentine second division leaders Agropecuario and, despite playing just seven league games this season, has caught the eye of a number of clubs in Europe.

United have struggled to find a regular solution at left-back under Jose Mourinho, with Matteo Darmian, Daley Blind, Luke Shaw and most recently Ashley Young occupying the position.

However, the Daily Mail reports that Mourinho has now identified 21-year-old Diaz as a potential transfer target to solve the problem.

Speaking of the interest, Diaz told Ataque Futbolero: "I found out about it on Saturday morning, but later I did not talk to anyone other than my agent.

"My agent told me that they were delighted and they were going to see me a couple more games. It is the dream of any footballer [to play for Manchester United]."

United currently sit second in the Premier League table, but eight points adrift of runaway leaders Manchester City.