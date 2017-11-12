Phil Jones: 'I am not injury-prone'

Phil Jones insists that the reputation he has gained for being injury-prone is unfair, pointing out that many other players miss more matches than him.

Manchester United midfielder Phil Jones has hit back at his critics by insisting that he is not injury-prone after hobbling off the pitch in England's meeting with Germany.

The 25-year-old became the eighth player to withdraw from the Three Lions' squad ahead of the midweek friendly with Brazil due to a thigh complaint, forcing him to return to his club side for further treatment.

Jones believes that he has an unfair reputation when it comes to injury layoffs, however, with the goalless draw against Germany at Wembley Stadium on Friday night his 14th match of the season for club and country.

Asked about playing through the pain barrier with an ankle injury earlier last month, the centre-back told reporters: "That wasn't an injury, I just rolled my ankle a little - but that's what I mean. It's a fine line. People think you're injured. I'm not injured, I'm just carrying a little niggle.

"But people think, 'Oh he's injured, he's got an ankle problem'. It doesn't mean you're injured, you're managing it for the next game. Injuries get misinterpreted. I could give you a list of 40 Premier League players who've had far more injuries than me and nobody talks about them.

"Maybe that's because I play for United and that's the way it is. But I've never seen myself as that. My wife is always saying I'm clumsy but that's little stuff around the house. I two-foot her in the kitchen!"

The severity of Jones's latest knock is unknown, but he is understood to be doubtful for United's league clash against Newcastle United next weekend.