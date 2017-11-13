Valencia 'on the trail of Fellaini'

High-flying Valencia want to sign Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini, according to a report.

Fellaini is a favourite of United boss Jose Mourinho, but the Belgian will be out of contract at the end of the season, and it is understood that talks over a fresh deal are yet to begin.

Besiktas have been linked with a move for the 29-year-old, but according to The Sun, Valencia are very much in the race, with the La Liga outfit keen to tie Fellaini to a pre-contract during the January transfer window.

Fellaini, who moved to Old Trafford from Everton in the summer of 2013, has scored four times in nine appearances for the Red Devils this season.

Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Luke Shaw are also among those that are approaching the final six months of their contracts with the 20-time English champions.