Fellaini to move to Beskitas in £8m deal?

Manchester United are believed to have reached a deal with Turkish side Besiktas for the transfer of United midfielder Marouane Fellaini.

The Mirror say that the Belgian will move to Turkey for £8m in the January transfer window before his current contract at Old Trafford expires in June.

United will reportedly target Shakhtar Donetsk star Fred as a replacement for Fellaini, but the Brazilian is also being scouted by Spanish clubs Sevilla and Valencia.

The move comes as United boss Jose Mourinho has been told by the club that he will have to sell before buying new players.

The side face Newcastle United on Saturday following the international break before looking to seal Champions League knockout stage qualification with a result against Basel.