New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Valencia 'eyeing move for Everton's Sandro Ramirez'

Valencia 'eyeing Sandro Ramirez swoop'
© Offside
La Liga high-fliers Valencia are reportedly interested in a January move for Everton striker Sandro Ramirez, who has also been linked with Chelsea and Inter Milan.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 20:53 UK

Valencia are reportedly considering a move for Everton striker Sandro Ramirez just months after he joined the Toffees.

The 22-year-old signed for Everton from Malaga for £5m in the summer but has failed to score in his nine appearances for the club so far.

The Merseyside outfit have endured a torrid start to the campaign both domestically and in Europe, while they have been without a manager for almost a month as their search for Ronald Koeman's successor drags on.

Any incoming manager will have a big impact on Sandro's future at the club, but there are thought to be plenty of potential suitors willing to offer him an escape route in January.

Spanish publication Sport claims that Valencia are the latest to express an interest, with the high-flying La Liga outfit looking to bolster their squad when the transfer window reopens.

Sandro has also been linked with the likes of Inter Milan and Chelsea, although the idea of a return to Spain is understood to be of interest to the striker.

David Luiz celebrates during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on August 20, 2017
Read Next:
Real interested in David Luiz deal?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Sandro Ramirez, Ronald Koeman, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Moura celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Bastia and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at the Armand Cesari stadium in Bastia on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica on
Chelsea 'to sell Willian to fund move for Lucas Moura'
 Italy's coach Antonio Conte follows the action during the UEFA Euro 2016 Group H qualifying football match Norway vs Italy on September 9, 2014
Report: Antonio Conte targeted to revive Italian football
 Ruben Loftus-Cheek in action during the international friendly between England and Germany on November 10, 2017
Gareth Southgate: 'Ruben Loftus-Cheek must build resilience'
Valencia 'eyeing Sandro Ramirez swoop'Father: 'Mourinho held Loftus-Cheek back'Prem big boys tracking Bilbao youngster?Didier Drogba to retire at end of seasonBakayoko: 'Kante not better than me'
Cahill fit to face Brazil at WembleyLiverpool 'win race for Leon Goretzka'Man Utd 'given asking price for Bale'Moses: 'Chelsea criticised too harshly'Chelsea 'hopeful over Eden Hazard fitness'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Everton News
Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Watford 'rule out Marco Silva exit'
 Marco Silva gives orders during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Watford on August 19, 2017
Everton 'preparing second approach for Marco Silva'
 Marco Silva gives orders during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Watford on August 19, 2017
Managerless Everton willing to double Marco Silva's wages?
Everton to be reported for tapping up Silva?Valencia 'eyeing Sandro Ramirez swoop'Allardyce: 'Everton hesitation put me off'Kabasele: 'Watford cannot lose Silva'Watford 'reject Everton approach for Silva'
Silva 'not interested' in Everton jobVermaelen: 'Barca blocked summer exit'West Ham to move for Kevin Mirallas?Forster hails "fantastic" manager KoemanEverton 'told to pay £3.5m for Dyche'
> Everton Homepage
More Valencia News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler 'tops Manchester United wishlist'
 Sandro Ramirez in action for Everton during a 2017-18 Europa League match
Valencia 'eyeing move for Everton's Sandro Ramirez'
 Marouane Fellaini celebrates scoring during the Champions League game between Manchester United and Basel on September 12, 2017
Manchester United 'face uphill battle persuading Marouane Fellaini to stay'
Pereira: 'I want to stay at Valencia'Valencia 'on the trail of Fellaini'Marcelino: 'Valencia remaining calm'Valencia to pay £22m for Moussa Sissoko?Mourinho considering Pereira recall?
Pereira: 'Mourinho criticism is positive'Pereira keen to complete Valencia spellMan United in talks to sign Soler?Result: Unbeaten Valencia thrash SevillaValencia target loan move for Odegaard?
> Valencia Homepage
More Inter Milan News
Sandro Ramirez in action for Everton during a 2017-18 Europa League match
Valencia 'eyeing move for Everton's Sandro Ramirez'
 Mauro Icardi celebrates scoring durante la Serie A partita tra Inter e Napoli il April 16, 2016
Chelsea to pay £100m to sign Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi?
 David Luiz celebrates during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on August 20, 2017
Real Madrid interested in signing Chelsea defender David Luiz?
Inter, Liverpool to move for David Silva?Liverpool, Inter keen on Silva?Agent: 'Ramires could join Inter Milan'Inter 'eye January Christensen bid'Vermaelen to join Inter in January?
Result: Perisic helps Inter close in on NapoliJuve 'to rival Liverpool for De Vrij'Result: Inter Milan end Napoli's perfect startThis weekend's biggest games in world footballMesut Ozil confident of Man United move?
> Inter Milan Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 