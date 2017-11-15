Valencia 'eyeing Sandro Ramirez swoop'

La Liga high-fliers Valencia are reportedly interested in a January move for Everton striker Sandro Ramirez, who has also been linked with Chelsea and Inter Milan.

Valencia are reportedly considering a move for Everton striker Sandro Ramirez just months after he joined the Toffees.

The 22-year-old signed for Everton from Malaga for £5m in the summer but has failed to score in his nine appearances for the club so far.

The Merseyside outfit have endured a torrid start to the campaign both domestically and in Europe, while they have been without a manager for almost a month as their search for Ronald Koeman's successor drags on.

Any incoming manager will have a big impact on Sandro's future at the club, but there are thought to be plenty of potential suitors willing to offer him an escape route in January.

Spanish publication Sport claims that Valencia are the latest to express an interest, with the high-flying La Liga outfit looking to bolster their squad when the transfer window reopens.

Sandro has also been linked with the likes of Inter Milan and Chelsea, although the idea of a return to Spain is understood to be of interest to the striker.