General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic hints at new Manchester United role

Ibrahimovic hints at new Man Utd role
© SilverHub
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic suggests that he will play as more of a number 10 once he returns from his long-term knee injury.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 15:04 UK

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has suggested that he will feature in a number 10 role once he makes his return from a long-term injury.

The 36-year-old has been sidelined since April after damaging his knee ligaments, but still ended last season as the club's leading scorer having featured as their main striker throughout the campaign.

However, the Swede's number nine shirt has since been given to Romelu Lukaku whereas he has inherited the number 10 shirt from Wayne Rooney, but he insists that he has always considered himself a traditional number 10 rather than an out-and-out centre-forward.

"To me, number 10 is the star. The one who makes the difference, gets noticed, wins the matches and is the leader. And I see myself in that position but it is not something that is given to you, it is just something you are, that's just the way it is," he said in a video for Volvo.

"To be honest, it is like a trigger for me coming back from that injury. Because I wore the number 10 on the Swedish national team and PSG. I would have worn it at Inter but I soon moved to Barcelona.

"I wanted it in Milan but took another number out of respect. In Ajax I didn't have it. I feel like a 10 and I stand for number 10. It will go down in history that I always had number 10."

Reports have claimed that Ibrahimovic could be fit to feature in Saturday's Premier League clash with Newcastle United, and manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that the veteran striker will be back in action before the end of the year.

A frustrated Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho: 'Zlatan will return this year'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Romelu Lukaku, Wayne Rooney, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
A crotch-focused shot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic to return this weekend?
 Marouane Fellaini celebrates scoring during the Champions League game between Manchester United and Basel on September 12, 2017
Arsenal to move for Marouane Fellaini?
 Jose Mourinho shouts during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United on October 21, 2017
Jose Mourinho plays down Premier League title expectations
Ibrahimovic hints at new Man Utd roleAtletico president: 'Griezmann wants to stay'Paul Pogba hints at Paulo Dybala move?Mourinho: 'Zlatan will return this year'Man United 'given Grimaldo green light'
Mourinho: 'England can win World Cup'Mourinho tips McTominay for bright futureMourinho doubts English success in CLMourinho slams England treatment of JonesForsberg plays down Man Utd speculation
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 