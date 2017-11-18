Pogba, Zlatan to return this weekend?

Manchester United could reportedly welcome back both Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic this weekend.

Both Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are reportedly in line to return for Manchester United when they host Newcastle United on Saturday evening.

Club-record signing Pogba played just four Premier League games for United before being sidelined with a hamstring injury in September, while Ibrahimovic has been out since suffering knee ligament damage at the end of last season.

United manager Jose Mourinho has previously suggested that the game against the Magpies will be too soon for Pogba to return but according to The Sun, the Frenchman has made better progress than first thought and is now back in contention.

The newspaper also claims that Ibrahimovic, who was expected to remain out until Christmas, has been making steady progress and could be named on the bench this weekend.

After a strong start to the season, United have taken just four points from their last four Premier League fixtures and now sit eight points behind early leaders Manchester City in the table.