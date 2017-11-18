Nov 18, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
NewcastleNewcastle United
 

Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic to return this weekend?

Pogba, Zlatan to return this weekend?
© SilverHub
Manchester United could reportedly welcome back both Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic this weekend.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 08:20 UK

Both Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are reportedly in line to return for Manchester United when they host Newcastle United on Saturday evening.

Club-record signing Pogba played just four Premier League games for United before being sidelined with a hamstring injury in September, while Ibrahimovic has been out since suffering knee ligament damage at the end of last season.

United manager Jose Mourinho has previously suggested that the game against the Magpies will be too soon for Pogba to return but according to The Sun, the Frenchman has made better progress than first thought and is now back in contention.

The newspaper also claims that Ibrahimovic, who was expected to remain out until Christmas, has been making steady progress and could be named on the bench this weekend.

After a strong start to the season, United have taken just four points from their last four Premier League fixtures and now sit eight points behind early leaders Manchester City in the table.

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

Manchester City
Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
Liverpool
Arsenal
Other
Manchester City
50.0%
Manchester United
28.6%
Tottenham Hotspur
7.1%
Chelsea
0.0%
Liverpool
7.1%
Arsenal
7.1%
Other
0.0%
Marcos Rojo lies injured during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Read Next:
Marcos Rojo makes Man Utd return
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Jose Mourinho shouts during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United on October 21, 2017
Jose Mourinho plays down Premier League title expectations
 Gareth Bale after Real Madrid's Champions League final victory over Juventus on June 6, 2017
Real Madrid 'lower Gareth Bale asking price to £62m'
 Marouane Fellaini celebrates scoring during the Champions League game between Manchester United and Basel on September 12, 2017
Arsenal to move for Marouane Fellaini?
Pogba, Zlatan to return this weekend?Mourinho tips McTominay for bright futureMourinho doubts English success in CLMourinho slams England treatment of JonesForsberg plays down Man Utd speculation
Marcos Rojo makes Man Utd returnFather: 'Mourinho held Loftus-Cheek back'Carlos Soler 'tops Man United wishlist'Martial: 'Jose Mourinho is tough on me'Lukaku thanks teammates after historic goal
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 