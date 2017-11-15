Mourinho tips McTominay for bright future

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho suggests that 20-year-old midfielder Scott McTominay will have a big role to play in the club's future.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has suggested that Scott McTominay will have a big part to play in the club's future.

McTominay made his Premier League debut for United towards the end of last season and has since featured twice in both the Champions League and EFL Cup so far this term.

The 20-year-old midfielder is the latest homegrown talent to be given his first-team debut by United, although Mourinho has often been criticised for the lack of opportunities he gives to young talent.

However, the Portuguese boss is determined to continue a long-standing tradition at United, who have named an academy graduate in every single matchday squad since October 1937.

"I don't want to be the one that breaks that and I think the next United manager – it doesn't matter when he comes – should also try not to break it," he told the Mirror.

"It is more difficult now than it was before, but I think it is good. I feel it like a way to keep a certain identity of the club. To keep that identity means, basically, we should bring a new player from the academy every season. You can bring someone to play 10 minutes, then the player disappears and then you can say, 'Oh, 40 players have their debut with me'. But none of them are important. When I say 'bring', I mean (for them) to stay.

"I think what is happening with (Jesse) Lingard and (Marcus) Rashford is now happening with Scott McTominay... because he is not going to leave the club any more. To follow a certain pathway is important. I am doing it with McTominay. Mr Van Gaal had the start of Rashford, I am having it with Scott McTominay and, next year, there should be another."

United also have the likes of Axel Tuanzebe and Demetri Mitchell in their ranks from the academy, although neither are in Mourinho's first-team plans this season.