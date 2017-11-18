Nov 18, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
NewcastleNewcastle United
 

Paul Pogba 'will not make Manchester United return against Newcastle United'

Pogba 'will not return for Newcastle clash'
© Offside
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly unlikely to return from injury against Newcastle United this weekend.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, November 13, 2017 at 22:55 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will reportedly not risk playing Paul Pogba against Newcastle United on Saturday.

The midfielder has missed the Red Devils' last 12 games with a hamstring injury, which he suffered during a 3-0 victory over Basel in the Champions League on September 12.

The Frenchman, who returned to Old Trafford from Juventus in the summer of 2016 for £89m, has since gone back to United's Carrington training base to step up his recovery.

Reports have claimed that the 24-year-old has been doing sessions with the club's reserves, but according to The Telegraph, this weekend's game against Newcastle has come too soon for Pogba.

Mourinho's side have dropped eight points below league leaders Manchester City since the midfielder got injured.

Paul Pogba celebrates getting the third during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Manchester United on August 19, 2017
Read Next:
Report: Pogba to return for Newcastle game
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Paul Pogba, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Gareth Bale during the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Manchester United 'given £85m asking price for Gareth Bale'
 Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on October 22, 2017
Atletico Madrid 'contact Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil'
 Mauricio Pochettino gives instructions during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on October 28, 2017
Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain 'in battle for Mauricio Pochettino'
Pogba 'will not return for Newcastle clash'Giggs agrees director of football rolePereira: 'I want to stay at Valencia'Mata looking forward to Benitez reunionValencia 'on the trail of Fellaini'
Rashford reveals admiration for RonaldoMessi calls for Barcelona to sign Alli?Vinagre: 'I almost joined Man United'Darmian 'wanted by three Italian giants'Lukaku: 'Ibra will revive our title hopes'
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 