Pogba 'will not return for Newcastle clash'

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly unlikely to return from injury against Newcastle United this weekend.

The midfielder has missed the Red Devils' last 12 games with a hamstring injury, which he suffered during a 3-0 victory over Basel in the Champions League on September 12.

The Frenchman, who returned to Old Trafford from Juventus in the summer of 2016 for £89m, has since gone back to United's Carrington training base to step up his recovery.

Reports have claimed that the 24-year-old has been doing sessions with the club's reserves, but according to The Telegraph, this weekend's game against Newcastle has come too soon for Pogba.

Mourinho's side have dropped eight points below league leaders Manchester City since the midfielder got injured.