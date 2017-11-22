Nov 22, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​St. Jakob-Park
Basel
1-0
Man UtdManchester United
Lang (89')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Darmian (83')

Jose Mourinho: 'Paul Pogba exit impacted team'

Mourinho: 'Pogba exit impacted team'
© Offside
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho admits that the exit of Paul Pogba against Basel played a part in his team losing the match.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Jose Mourinho has conceded that Manchester United "were not such a good team" when Paul Pogba left the field in the 66th minute of Wednesday night's 1-0 defeat at Basel.

United entered the match knowing that a point would be enough to book their spot in the last-16 stage of the Champions League, but the Red Devils conceded in the 89th minute as they were made to wait to secure qualification.

Pogba was replaced in the second half as Mourinho continues to protect the Frenchman, but the United boss has admitted that the midfielder's exit played a role in the English giants losing the match.

"Did Pogba coming off have an impact on the team? I think it did have an impact, we were not such a good team after Paul came off but it had to be with the levels of fatigue after 65 minutes," Mourinho told reporters.

"I brought to the pitch an experienced player like [Nemanja] Matic and thought it couldn't affect the game. I bring Marcus [Rashford] to give us more speed, more problems to them, Zlatan [Ibrahimovic] to hold the ball and the approach was good."

United will look to bounce back from the defeat when they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Jose Mourinho applauds during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho pays tribute to Rojo performance
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Marcus Rashford, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
A very alarmed Moussa Dembele in action for Celtic in September 2016
Manchester United 'hold talks with Celtic over Moussa Dembele'
 Jose Mourinho applauds during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Basel 1-0 Manchester United - as it happened
 Close-up image of Jose Mourinho looking irate [NOT SUITABLE FOR ARTICLES]
Result: Basel beat Manchester United late on to keep Group A alive
Mourinho: 'Pogba exit impacted team'PSG 'eye Marouane Fellaini move'Mourinho pays tribute to Rojo performanceJose Mourinho: 'Everyone to blame'Ferdinand hits out at 'unprofessional' United
Blind: 'We have enough confidence'Team News: Pogba to captain United at BaselMourinho: 'No complaints over pitch'Griezmann: "Man United is a possibility"Manchester United to move for Malcolm?
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 