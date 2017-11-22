Mourinho pays tribute to Rojo performance

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho hails Marcos Rojo following the Argentine's performance in the 1-0 defeat at Basel on Wednesday night.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho hailed Marcos Rojo following the Argentine's performance in Wednesday night's Champions League clash against Basel.

Rojo made his first United appearance since April in the 1-0 defeat in Switzerland, which has left the Red Devils needing something from their final Group A match against CSKA Moscow to book a spot in the next round.

Despite the disappointing defeat, Mourinho was full of praise for Rojo, claiming that he was "really happy" with the performance of the 27-year-old on his return to the team.

"[Marcos] Rojo played very well. He could be playing a couple of weeks ago. We didn't need to rush him. The first half was very easy, he had lot of the ball, he didn't have to be physically demanding. He controlled very well his game, so I'm really happy," Mourinho told reporters.

United will look to bounce back from the Basel result when they welcome Brighton & Albion to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.