Nov 22, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​St. Jakob-Park
Basel
1-0
Man UtdManchester United
Lang (89')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Darmian (83')

Jose Mourinho pays tribute to Marcos Rojo performance

Mourinho pays tribute to Rojo performance
© SilverHub
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho hails Marcos Rojo following the Argentine's performance in the 1-0 defeat at Basel on Wednesday night.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho hailed Marcos Rojo following the Argentine's performance in Wednesday night's Champions League clash against Basel.

Rojo made his first United appearance since April in the 1-0 defeat in Switzerland, which has left the Red Devils needing something from their final Group A match against CSKA Moscow to book a spot in the next round.

Despite the disappointing defeat, Mourinho was full of praise for Rojo, claiming that he was "really happy" with the performance of the 27-year-old on his return to the team.

"[Marcos] Rojo played very well. He could be playing a couple of weeks ago. We didn't need to rush him. The first half was very easy, he had lot of the ball, he didn't have to be physically demanding. He controlled very well his game, so I'm really happy," Mourinho told reporters.

United will look to bounce back from the Basel result when they welcome Brighton & Albion to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Jose Mourinho realises how many points adrift his side are during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United on October 21, 2017
Read Next:
Jose Mourinho: 'Everyone to blame'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Marcos Rojo, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
A very alarmed Moussa Dembele in action for Celtic in September 2016
Manchester United 'hold talks with Celtic over Moussa Dembele'
 Jose Mourinho applauds during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Basel 1-0 Manchester United - as it happened
 Close-up image of Jose Mourinho looking irate [NOT SUITABLE FOR ARTICLES]
Result: Basel beat Manchester United late on to keep Group A alive
Mourinho: 'Pogba exit impacted team'PSG 'eye Marouane Fellaini move'Mourinho pays tribute to Rojo performanceJose Mourinho: 'Everyone to blame'Ferdinand hits out at 'unprofessional' United
Blind: 'We have enough confidence'Team News: Pogba to captain United at BaselMourinho: 'No complaints over pitch'Griezmann: "Man United is a possibility"Manchester United to move for Malcolm?
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 