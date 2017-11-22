Live Commentary: Basel 0-0 Man Utd

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Champions League group-stage tie between Basel and Manchester United at St. Jakob-Park.
The Red Devils have bad memories from their previous trip to this venue, having been eliminated from the competition here six years ago with a 2-1 defeat.
United are already into the last 16 this time around, however, doing so with a perfect record of four wins from four heading into this match in Switzerland.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.
BASEL SUBS: Salvi, Riveros, Manzambi, Fransson, Bua, Itten, Ajeti
MANCHESTER UNITED SUBS: Pereira, Shaw, Lindelof, Matic, McTominay, Ibrahimovic, Rashford
© SilverHub
Raphael Wicky: "I haven't seen [the pitch] since Saturday but it's actually better than it looks. It might have some flaws in colour, but that doesn't take anything away from the function. Once the ball jumped up a little high, but overall the pitch is good."
Jose Mourinho: "I have to believe in this moment, and I am more comfortable, in the [Basel] manager's experience and in his vision, so in this moment I am much more comfortable than I was before. Last season we had to cope with Rostov, and I don't think it's comparable, so hopefully everything goes well."
© SilverHub
This is Manchester United's sixth European match of 2017-18, having kicked things off with a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup three months ago. That ended the Red Devils' 11-match unbeaten run on the continent that took them all the way to the Europa League title last time out, culminating in victory over Ajax in the Stockholm final. They are unbeaten on their travels in seven, stretching back to a 2-1 loss against Fenerbahce a year ago.
These two sides have met on five previous occasions, most recently on matchday one at Old Trafford when Manchester United ran out comfortable 3-0 winners, courtesy of goals from Marouane Fellaini, Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford. Prior to that, the Red Devils lost 2-1 here six years ago to exit the competition at the group stage, having drawn 3-3 in the reverse fixture.
© Offside
In fact, the full-time whistle has sounded in Russia, where CSKA have picked up a 2-0 win against Benfica in Group A's early kickoff. Georgi Schennikov opened the scoring in the first half and Jardel put into his own net, making things a little more interested ahead of this match at St. Jakob-Park from both sides' perspectives. CSKA are now on nine points - three ahead of Basel and three behind United.
© SilverHub
STARTING XI: Vaclik; Balanta, Suchy, Akanji; Lang, Serey Die, Zuffi, Petretta; Steffen, Elyounoussi, Oberlin
SUBS: Salvi, Riveros, Manzambi, Fransson, Bua, Itten, Ajeti
STARTING XI: Romero; Darmian, Smalling, Rojo, Blind; Herrera, Fellaini; Lingard, Pogba, Martial; Lukaku
SUBS: Pereira, Shaw, Lindelof, Matic, McTominay, Ibrahimovic, Rashford