Live Commentary: Basel 0-0 Man Utd

United are already into the last 16 this time around, however, doing so with a perfect record of four wins from four heading into this match in Switzerland.

The Red Devils have bad memories from their previous trip to this venue, having been eliminated from the competition here six years ago with a 2-1 defeat.

56 min SAVE! Mohamed Elyounoussi is given the chance to cut in from the left and charge towards at box, at which point he gets a shot on goal for Romero to easily get behind. The forward had a couple of players over and probably should have laid it off.

54 min Mourinho has sent a few players out to warm-up - youngster Scott McTominay among them. The Portuguese will likely change things slightly come the hour mark, with his side no longer so dominant in the middle of the park.

52 min SHOT! A fierce drive from Geoffroy Serey Die, who sends the ball narrowly wide from the edge of the box. Prior to that, Fellaini had to get his head to the ball to deny a home player glancing home. Evenly-matched contest now.

50 min Already a more open match in the opening five minutes of the second half than the whole of the first half. The hosts know that they can do with all three points and are now beginning to ask their opponents a few questions.

48 min Martial with another decent delivery, which Lukaku cannot direct goalwards. Martial and Pogba then exchange passes, but the latter saw his pass - intended for Lukaku alongside him - cut out by a backtracking Basel player.

46 min RESTART! We are back under way in Switzerland, where Basel are looking a lot sharper in these opening stages. The ball is sent into the middle of the box, where neither Michael Lang nor Mohamed Elyounoussi could make a telling touch.

8.43pm Anthony Martial's delightful cross was glanced goalwards by Fellaini, who was denied by the outside of the post on this occasion, before Marcos Rojo's long-range drive came back off the crossbar in what is his first appearance since April. Regardless of their failure to convert those numerous openings, the Red Devils will progress through as Group A winners tonight as things stand.

8.40pm Fellaini, handed his first start since September in one of seven changes from last time out, then diverted another header wide of target as the Red Devils closed in on a breakthrough goal. For all their possession, however, United did not create another big chance until late in the opening 45 minutes when two arrived in quick succession.

8.37pm The opening chance of a first half dominated by the visitors fell the way of Romelu Lukaku, who was played through on goal by Paul Pogba but could not get the better of Tomas Vaclik. From the next attack, Marouane Fellaini came even closer as his header was remarkably cleared off the line by Manuel Akanji.

8.34pm The half-time whistle sounds at St. Jakob-Park, bringing a close to a first half completely dominated by the visitors. United saw 67% of the ball and had nine attempts in all, two of which were on target and another couple that hit the frame of the goal.

45+3 min HALF TIME: BASEL 0-0 MANCHESTER UNITED

45+2 min OFF THE BAR! United have really stepped things up at the end of this first half, with Martial running through and only being denied by a decent Vaclik stop. Vaclik was beaten from the next shot via the boot of Rojo, which deflected on to the crossbar.

45 min OFF THE POST! Fellaini gets a slight touch on Martial's cross, clipping the outside of the post with his attempt. The Belgian midfielder has had a few headed opportunities so far, two of which nearly ended with the net rippling.

43 min Basel win themselves a free kick in a pretty promising position, which ends well off target. A hugely disappointing first-half performance from the Swiss side, although they will argue that they have at least managed to keep the scores level at 0-0.

41 min Home fans growing frustrated with the ref after Elyounoussi was penalised for his challenge - again, it looked like the right call from the official. Mourinho would like a goal before the break and, on the basis of the opening 41 minutes, his side deserve one.

39 min Romelu Lukaku's flick has a little too much on it for Marouane Fellaini. We have not seen a great deal of the Belgian so far tonight, with just the one big chance falling his way; home keeper Vaclik doing well to keep it out down low.

37 min Half time is now fast approaching at St. Jakob-Park, where United have dominated the game and created a few decent openings. Six attempts in all from the visitors, compared to zero from the home side's point of view.

35 min Pogba with a pretty disappointing effort in the end, with the ball sailing over the bar from the 25-yard free kick. The Red Devils in complete control of this Group A fixture, without being able to make their dominance count in terms of goals.

33 min Serey Die is furious after the referee awarded a free kick for his challenge on Pogba. Replays suggest that the man in the middle was right to blow his whistle, and further punishment may follow as Pogba is stood over the ball 25 yards out.

31 min BLOCK! Lingard with a well-hit shot from a slight angle, which deflects behind for a corner. The Red Devils have enjoyed three-quarters of possession so far, but they do not have anything to show for it as Blind's corner is helped behind.

29 min This is what the home fans have been waiting for! Basel are given the chance to counter, with the ball being worked out to the right-hand side, where Lang was waiting to send a cross towards Oberlin. Easily defended in the end.

27 min United looking very composed on the ball so far but, bar those two big chances in the space of a minute, they have not done a great deal when in possession. Again, though, Mourinho will not be all that concerned at this stage.

25 min A rare foray forward for the hosts, with the ball aimed towards central attacker Oberlin from the right-hand side. Herrera was there to clear the ball away towards the front post, however, bringing an end to the Basel move.

23 min A little too congested in central midfield for United, who will go through as group winners if the scoreline remained this way. No need to really force the issue, although a fifth-successive European win would of course be nice.

21 min All too easy for the visitors at the moment, with FCB getting plenty of bodies behind the ball but still giving their opponents plenty of space. Seems like a case of when, rather than if, that first goal will arrive at St. Jakob-Park.

19 min CHANCE! Another headed chance for Fellaini on his first start since September, which he this time diverts wide of the target. Not the easiest of openings, but he does tend to thrive on deliveries into the box of that type of quality.

17 min Positive start to the match for the Red Devils, then, as they created a couple of openings in quick-succession, at least one of which they should have taken. Plenty more time left on the clock to find a breakthrough goal.

15 min Manuel Akanji was the hero for Basel a few moments ago with that impressive goal-line clearance. Top-scoring striker Lukaku squandered a better chance, though, as he had just the keeper to beat when Pogba played him through.

13 min SAVE! No goal attempts of any note in the opening 12 minutes, but the game has now sparked into life. Tomas Vaclik denied Lukaku, who wanted one touch too many when played through by Pogba, before Fellaini's header was cleared off the line.

11 min Debate to be had over whether a point is good enough for FCB, but it certainly will be as far as the Red Devils are concerned. They will really want to have things wrapped up today, with their next European match a few days before they take on Man City.

9 min Really good play from Mohamed Elyounoussi, who got the better of Rojo and was in behind. Solid defending from United in the end, though, as the ball was blocked and ricocheted back off the Basel man for a goal kick.

7 min Home side Basel just happy to sit behind the ball at the moment. A point would not be all that bad for them, knowing that CSKA - currently three points better off in second - have to travel to Old Trafford on the final matchday.

5 min United push forward down the left, but have so far been unable to really work the ball into a central attacking position. As expected, the Red Devils are dominating possession at the moment, which will likely remain the case for large parts of the game.

3 min Basel have indeed gone with a back three, in a side showing a few changes from their 5-1 win over Sion here at the weekend. The ball is bobbling a fair bit at the moment on this new playing surface, which does not look all that impressive.

KICKOFF! Basel get us up and running at St. Jakob-Park, aiming to keep their hopes of qualification in their own hands. Victory required for that to be the case, while Manchester United simply require a point to finish top of Group A.

7.43pm MANAGERS' COMMENTS! Raphael Wicky: "I haven't seen [the pitch] since Saturday but it's actually better than it looks. It might have some flaws in colour, but that doesn't take anything away from the function. Once the ball jumped up a little high, but overall the pitch is good." Jose Mourinho: "I have to believe in this moment, and I am more comfortable, in the [Basel] manager's experience and in his vision, so in this moment I am much more comfortable than I was before. Last season we had to cope with Rostov, and I don't think it's comparable, so hopefully everything goes well." © SilverHub

7.41pm Basel have lost their last three matches against English opposition, having previously gone four unbeaten, while overall their record is won six, drawn eight and lost 13 - five of those six wins coming on home soil. This really is a big evening for them, with CSKA's victory over Benfica a little earlier pushing them down to third place in Group A ahead of this visit of leaders Man United. A draw in this one may still be enough for FCB.

7.39pm Before beating Benfica 5-0 on the second matchday, Basel had gone nine matches without a European win. Their form is far from great here, either, losing three of their last four and collecting one point from a possible nine last time around. Arsenal were 4-1 victors here a year ago, eliminating FCB in the process, but going further back it is just six defeats in 24 European home matches.

7.37pm Since going down 3-0 to United on matchday one in the Champions League , Basel have picked up wins against Basel and CSKA - scoring seven goals in the process - but lost 2-1 against the Russian side in the return fixture three weeks ago. FCB led 1-0 in that game heading into the last 25 minutes; their inability to see things through potentially costing them a place in the knockout stages once the final round of games are played.

7.35pm Wicky's men started their campaign off with a 2-0 loss to current leaders Young Boys, who are themselves in European competition this week, and have since won half of their following 14 fixtures. They did thrash Sion 5-1 in their most recent outing, though, despite being a goal down at the break, and are now seven matches unbeaten domestically speaking - one defeat and three draws from their last 11 games overall.

7.33pm Twenty-times Swiss champions Basel still have real aspirations of progressing through to the last 16, meanwhile, with a straight shootout with CSKA expected on the final matchday. FCB are second in the Swiss Super League after 15 games, lagging seven points behind Young Boys and with their work cut out to win a ninth title on the spin. Only Grasshoppers, a fading force, have won more domestic crowns.

7.31pm DID YOU KNOW? This is Manchester United's sixth European match of 2017-18, having kicked things off with a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup three months ago. That ended the Red Devils' 11-match unbeaten run on the continent that took them all the way to the Europa League title last time out, culminating in victory over Ajax in the Stockholm final. They are unbeaten on their travels in seven, stretching back to a 2-1 loss against Fenerbahce a year ago.

7.29pm United boast plenty of experience throughout their ranks, and they also have plenty of European pedigree with this being their 21st Champions League campaign. Only four times have they failed to make it past the first hurdle, though two of those occasions have been in their last four participations - including in 2011 when they were knocked out by tonight's opponents. They also faced an early exit two seasons ago when finishing third in their group.

7.27pm This is very much an unhappy venue for the Red Devils, then, but those travelling to this part of Switzerland tonight will be confident of seeing their side pick up the point they are after. Incidentally, the playing surface has been relaid at St. Jakob-Park ahead of tonight's game, with Basel being forced into action due to the atrocious state of it during Northern Ireland's goalless draw with Switzerland here recently.

7.25pm PREVIOUS MEETINGS! These two sides have met on five previous occasions, most recently on matchday one at Old Trafford when Manchester United ran out comfortable 3-0 winners, courtesy of goals from Marouane Fellaini, Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford. Prior to that, the Red Devils lost 2-1 here six years ago to exit the competition at the group stage, having drawn 3-3 in the reverse fixture. © Offside

7.23pm This is the first of 13 fixtures in 41 days for Mourinho's men, including that potentially pivotal showdown with Man City in just over two weeks' time. It will not have escaped Mourinho's notice that the Citizens secured top spot in their group with victory over Feyenoord last night, meaning that Pep Guardiola can rest his squad for the trip to Shakhtar Donetsk four days before the huge clash. Will United have the same luxury?

7.21pm Mourinho does appear to have one eye on the visit of Brighton & Hove Albion, however, having made seven changes to his starting lineup. United also face Watford over the next six days, before taking on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on December 2. It is a huge month ahead for the Red Devils, in fact, as they also take on Man City the following week and have an EFL quarter-final to look forward to away at Bristol City just before Christmas.

7.19pm United and Basel still have some work to do tonight, then, with the group potentially going right down to the final set of fixtures. The Red Devils will progress through to the last 16 as group winners with a draw tonight, while Basel need all three points if they are to climb back above CSKA into second place. Worst-case scenario for United tonight is that they lose and then require a result against the Russian side at Old Trafford in two weeks; the same night Basel take on Benfica.

7.17pm GROUP A UPDATE! In fact, the full-time whistle has sounded in Russia, where CSKA have picked up a 2-0 win against Benfica in Group A's early kickoff. Georgi Schennikov opened the scoring in the first half and Jardel put into his own net, making things a little more interested ahead of this match at St. Jakob-Park from both sides' perspectives. CSKA are now on nine points - three ahead of Basel and three behind United.

7.15pm Even without key midfield man Pogba, the Red Devils have won four games out of four in the Champions League this term, putting three past Basel in the reverse fixture (the game Pogba got injured in), four past CSKA and a further three past Benfica across two games. It is no surprise to learn that United are as good as assured a place in the last 16, then, with just top spot left to jostle for.

7.13pm Pogba is not the only player to have made his comeback against the Magpies, of course, as a certain Zlatan Ibrahimovic also featured in the latter stages at Old Trafford. Throw in the return of Rojo tonight, and the fact that Fellaini is slowly building his fitness back up, and the Red Devils have a fully fit squad to choose from - near enough, anyway - for the first time all campaign. It is now down to experienced manager Mourinho to keep all of his superstar players happy.

7.11pm United may trail City by eight points with a third of the campaign played but, as Mourinho pointed out at the weekend, the two sides still have to face off a couple of times and the gap can still be closed. The return of French midfielder Pogba against Newcastle, and the way he eased back to peak form, certainly offers hope that the Red Devils can challenge for the title and not simply come out best of the rest in second place.

7.09pm Lifting the EFL Cup and Europa League last term marked a solid return for Mourinho is his first campaign at Old Trafford; the prelude for bigger and better things to come. The target this time was to win the Premier League and reach the latter stages of the Champions League and, three months in, they remain just about on course for both, although arch-rivals Man City do not look like slipping up anytime soon.

7.07pm Man United head to St. Jakob-Park on the back of an impressive overall start to the campaign, with only Manchester City's hugely impressive run deflecting attention away from the Red Devils. Mourinho's men went down 2-1 to Huddersfield Town and lost 1-0 at Chelsea between the last two international breaks, but 14 wins from 18 this term is a great record and has them on course for further silverware.

7.05pm Fresh on the back of his influential display against Newcastle United on his return from injury last time out, Paul Pogba is handed the captain's armband this evening. A big night ahead for Marouane Fellaini, too, who starts for the first time since September, while Sergio Romero has yet to feature in this competition in 2017-18. Most encouraging of all, though, is the return of Marcos Rojo following a seven-month absence. © SilverHub

7.03pm Geoffrey Serey Die picked up a knee injury on international duty with Ivory Coast recently, but he is fit enough to take up a spot in central midfield, alongside four-cap Swiss midfielder Luca Zuffi. Basel boss Raphael Wicky appears to have gone with a back five, although Raoul Petretta and Michael Lang will be tasked with pushing high up the pitch to offer support to the forwards.

7.01pm Taulant Xhaka is a big loss for the Swiss side tonight, however, with the midfielder - brother of Arsenal ace Granit - being handed an automatic one-game ban. Eder Balanta is the only home player at immediate risk of a suspension, meanwhile, having already been cautioned twice before in the group phase. Elsewhere, another member of the back five in Manuel Akanji is well known to British viewers, having played the full 180 minutes against Northern Ireland recently.

6.59pm Switching attention to the home side, Dimitri Oberlin - who once reportedly rejected a move to tonight's opponents - has been given the nod to lead the line, starting between the advanced pairing of Mohamed Elyounoussi and Renato Steffen. Oberlin impressed against Benfica earlier in the competition, scoring twice in the 5-0 rout here, while overall he has five goals in 15 games this term.

6.57pm BASEL TEAM NEWS! STARTING XI: Vaclik; Balanta, Suchy, Akanji; Lang, Serey Die, Zuffi, Petretta; Steffen, Elyounoussi, Oberlin SUBS: Salvi, Riveros, Manzambi, Fransson, Bua, Itten, Ajeti

6.55pm Incidentally, Pogba will skipper United tonight as he makes his second start in the space of four days - a bit of a risk by Mourinho, perhaps, but the Frenchman showed exactly why he is so important to this United side at the weekend. Eric Bailly, Michael Carrick and Phil Jones are among those to miss out on squad selection for the Red Devils through injury, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic is among the subs as he steps up his own recovery.

6.53pm Jesse Lingard is another of those to be brought into the side, earning his 100th appearance in United colours this evening. There is some positive news for Mourinho as Marouane Fellaini is now fit and well following his recent layoff, while Daley Blind, Ander Herrera and Sergio Romero are the other fresh legs from that weekend win at home to Newcastle. Romelu Lukaku retains his spot as the focal point in attack, playing just ahead of Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba and Lingard.

6.51pm Starting with a look at the visiting team, manager Jose Mourinho has made a total of seven changes to his starting lineup on the back of the 4-1 win over Newcastle United at the weekend. The headline news is that Marcos Rojo comes in for his first appearance of any sort since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Anderlecht in April. Rojo starts at left-back, while on the opposite flank Matteo Darmian is also given a run-out.

6.49pm MANCHESTER UNITED TEAM NEWS! STARTING XI: Romero; Darmian, Smalling, Rojo, Blind; Herrera, Fellaini; Lingard, Pogba, Martial; Lukaku SUBS: Pereira, Shaw, Lindelof, Matic, McTominay, Ibrahimovic, Rashford

6.47pm The Red Devils have made certain of a place in the knockout stages with a perfect record of four wins from four heading into this match in Switzerland, although there is still work to be done if they are to finish top. Plenty of permutations to keep an eye on, including events in the early kickoff between CSKA and Benfica in Russia.