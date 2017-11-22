New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Antoine Griezmann: Joining Manchester United "is a possibility"

Griezmann:
© SilverHub
Antoine Griezmann admits that joining Manchester United "is a possibility", despite extending his Atletico Madrid contract by a further five years in the summer.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 13:05 UK

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has confirmed that he is open to joining Manchester United next summer if the Red Devils remain interested.

The 26-year-old, currently enduring his longest scoreless run in the Spanish capital, was close to making a big-money switch to Old Trafford earlier this year.

Griezmann rated his chances of a move to United at "six out of 10" in May, but a move failed to materialise as Atletico were hit with a transfer ban, and he then extended his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano.

However, speaking in his new biography, 'Behind a smile, the life of the Little Prince told by himself', the France international admits that linking up with Jose Mourinho further down the line "is a possibility".

"In June, I extended my contract. I'm linked to the club until 2022," he said. "Although I might be missing out on titles, I have everything here to be happy but that does not mean to say I won't go one day.

"I haven't made that decision. It all depends on various factors. I have nothing against England except for the weather. Manchester United is a possibility.

"As much as I repeat that I am delighted at Atletico, I have a great coach and great team-mates, they regularly ask me about my future. I do not exclude anything."

Griezmann was jeered by his own fans when hauled off during the goalless draw with Real Madrid last weekend, having gone eight matches without a goal.

Jose Mourinho applauds during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho 'eyes four new Man Utd signings'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Antoine Griezmann, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Antoine Griezmann: Joining Manchester United "is a possibility"
 Jose Mourinho applauds during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
Manchester United to move for Brazilian youngster Malcolm?
 David De Gea applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Real Madrid 'lining up £62m David de Gea bid'
Mourinho denies Henrikh Mkhitaryan riftPaulo Dybala: 'I miss Paul Pogba'Smalling shrugs off England omissionMourinho: 'Ibrahimovic not fit to start'Lukaku fined after noise complaint arrest
Lindelof to be granted new United role?Young 'offered contract extension'Bayern Munich 'pull out of Griezmann race'Man Utd Newsdesk Live: Griezmann, De Gea, Basel build-up, moreIbrahimovic: 'Fantastic to be back playing'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Atletico Madrid News
Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Antoine Griezmann: Joining Manchester United "is a possibility"
 Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Bayern Munich 'pull out of Antoine Griezmann race'
 Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois: 'No developments with contract'
Mourinho 'eyes four new Man Utd signings'Diego Simeone offers support to GriezmannResult: Atletico, Real play out goalless drawLive Commentary: Atletico 0-0 Real Madrid - as it happenedMother of Theo, Lucas reveals derby views
Saul: 'Real Madrid helped me develop'Valverde dismisses Griezmann "rumours"Simeone rules himself out of Everton runningPreview: Atletico Madrid vs. Real MadridThis weekend's biggest games in world football
> Atletico Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 