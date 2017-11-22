Antoine Griezmann admits that joining Manchester United "is a possibility", despite extending his Atletico Madrid contract by a further five years in the summer.

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has confirmed that he is open to joining Manchester United next summer if the Red Devils remain interested.

The 26-year-old, currently enduring his longest scoreless run in the Spanish capital, was close to making a big-money switch to Old Trafford earlier this year.

Griezmann rated his chances of a move to United at "six out of 10" in May, but a move failed to materialise as Atletico were hit with a transfer ban, and he then extended his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano.

However, speaking in his new biography, 'Behind a smile, the life of the Little Prince told by himself', the France international admits that linking up with Jose Mourinho further down the line "is a possibility".

"In June, I extended my contract. I'm linked to the club until 2022," he said. "Although I might be missing out on titles, I have everything here to be happy but that does not mean to say I won't go one day.

"I haven't made that decision. It all depends on various factors. I have nothing against England except for the weather. Manchester United is a possibility.

"As much as I repeat that I am delighted at Atletico, I have a great coach and great team-mates, they regularly ask me about my future. I do not exclude anything."

Griezmann was jeered by his own fans when hauled off during the goalless draw with Real Madrid last weekend, having gone eight matches without a goal.