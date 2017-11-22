Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has confirmed that he is open to joining Manchester United next summer if the Red Devils remain interested.
The 26-year-old, currently enduring his longest scoreless run in the Spanish capital, was close to making a big-money switch to Old Trafford earlier this year.
Griezmann rated his chances of a move to United at "six out of 10" in May, but a move failed to materialise as Atletico were hit with a transfer ban, and he then extended his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano.
However, speaking in his new biography, 'Behind a smile, the life of the Little Prince told by himself', the France international admits that linking up with Jose Mourinho further down the line "is a possibility".
"In June, I extended my contract. I'm linked to the club until 2022," he said. "Although I might be missing out on titles, I have everything here to be happy but that does not mean to say I won't go one day.
"I haven't made that decision. It all depends on various factors. I have nothing against England except for the weather. Manchester United is a possibility.
"As much as I repeat that I am delighted at Atletico, I have a great coach and great team-mates, they regularly ask me about my future. I do not exclude anything."
Griezmann was jeered by his own fans when hauled off during the goalless draw with Real Madrid last weekend, having gone eight matches without a goal.