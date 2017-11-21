New Transfer Talk header

Bayern Munich 'pull out of Antoine Griezmann race'

Bayern Munich 'pull out of Griezmann race'
Manchester United are handed a boost in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann as Bayern Munich seemingly rule themselves out of the race.
Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Bayern Munich have reportedly ruled themselves out of the race to sign Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann next summer.

The news will come as a boost to Manchester United, who have been heavily linked with the France international during recent transfer windows and are understood to retain a strong interest in the player.

A January exit is unlikely for Griezmann, who committed his future to Atletico after they were handed a transfer ban which expires at the turn of the year, but there is expected to be interest next summer.

However, Bayern Munich have seemingly pulled out of the race to sign the 26-year-old after labelling the money involved as "craziness".

"We haven't even talked about Griezmann," the club's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic told Sky in Germany.

"We won't be joining in the craziness - the sums involved are not worth discussing. If something is sensible and suits Bayern, we will do it."

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also understood to be monitoring the situation.

Jose Mourinho applauds during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
