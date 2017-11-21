Man Utd Newsdesk Live: Griezmann, De Gea, Basel build-up, more

Join us LIVE throughout today for all of the latest Manchester United news and speculation, as well as full build-up to tomorrow night's encounter with Basel in the Champions League.
Avoid defeat in Switzerland and Jose Mourinho's side will secure qualification to the next stage of the competition for the first time since the 2013-14 season, while defeat could even see them through if Group A rivals CSKA Moscow fail to secure victory at home to pointless Benfica.
We'll bring you full coverage from Mourinho's press conference ahead of the game, as well as the latest on United's pursuit of Atletico Madrid frontman Antoine Griezmann and Real Madrid's attempts to nab David de Gea.
Jose Mourinho has been accused of 'ruining Christmas' for many United employees this year after deciding to hold the Christmas Day training session at Old Trafford rather than Carrington.
The Red Devils will play at home to Burnley at Boxing Day and it had been expected that their training session the day before would be held at 5pm at Carrington, requiring around 20 backroom staff to be in attendance.
According to The Sun, Mourinho has instead decided to switch the session to the stadium proper - a move that will require an extra 50 United staff to report in for work in order to maintain security and prepare the pitch.
© SilverHub
The newspaper claims that Mourinho's decision has "caused resentment among staff" as it "has effectively wrecked the day" for many workers, who would otherwise be spending time with friends and family.
Mourinho considered a similar move last year but shelved the plans at the last moment.
United are said to have moved to thwart interest from Atletico Madrid in Ander Herrera by taking up a one-year option on his contract, keeping him at Old Trafford until 2019.
The news has yet to be officially announced by the club, but reports on Monday suggested that Jose Mourinho has given the go-ahead to trigger the extension despite only handing the Spaniard five Premier League starts this season.
The 28-year-old's existing contract was due to expire at the end of the season and while discussions have been ongoing over a fresh deal, United have opted to enact the one-year extension in order to prevent him talking to rivals in January.
It's the transfer story that seemingly won't disappear - and a fresh report today suggests that Real Madrid will make a renewed attempt to sign United stopper David de Gea ahead of next season.
The Spaniard famously saw a £29m move to Madrid collapse at the 11th hour back in 2015 and has remained a figure of interest for Los Blancos ever since as they look for a replacement for Keylor Navas.
© SilverHub
According to a report on radio station Cadena SER, Madrid will make a new bid next summer in the region of €70m (£62m), easily surpassing the record £34.7m that Manchester City paid to bring in Ederson in June.
De Gea is far from Madrid's only target, however, and they have also been linked with a raid on fellow La Liga side Athletic Bilbao for Kepa Arrizabalaga, while Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois has previously been of interest and could be pursued again.
As for his current situation at United, De Gea has 19 months left on his current deal and is thought to pocket around £190,000 a week at Old Trafford.
He appeared to be heading in only one direction at the start of last summer, but Atletico Madrid frontman Antoine Griezmann eventually decided to stay put in the Spanish capital after his side's transfer ban was upheld.
With that embargo due to be lifted in January, coupled with a severe drop-off in form for Diego Simeone's side this term, the subject of the Frenchman's exit has been put firmly back on the table in recent weeks.
United are not alone in their pursuit, however, with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain all said to be preparing bids around the £100m mark - with some reports even suggesting that he could even leave this January rather than waiting until the end of the season.
One European powerhouse that won't be getting involved in the scrap, however, is Bayern Munich.
CEO Hasan Salihamidzic tells Sky Deutschland: "We haven't even talked about Griezmann. We won't be joining in the craziness - the sums involved are not worth discussing.
"If something is sensible and suits Bayern, we will do it."
Welcome to Sports Mole's dedicated live blog for all things United! Stick with us throughout today as we count down to tomorrow night's trip to Basel in the Champions League, a fixture that could see Jose Mourinho's side qualify for the last-16 stage for the first time in four seasons.
The Red Devils have a perfect record from their four games in Group A to date and need just a point tomorrow night to make certain of their participation in the knockout rounds. A loss will also do the trick if CSKA Moscow get anything less than three points at home to Benfica.
Mourinho speaks to the media this afternoon ahead of the game and we'll have full coverage from that press conference in Switzerland from 5pm UK time.
First things first though, let's take a look at the major United stories hitting the papers this morning...