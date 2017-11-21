General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Manchester United Newsdesk Live: Antoine Griezmann, David de Gea, Basel build-up, more

Man Utd Newsdesk Live: Griezmann, De Gea, Basel build-up, more
© SilverHub
Keep up with all of the latest Manchester United news and rumours throughout the day, as well as build-up to Wednesday night's Champions League encounter with Basel.
By , Editor and Barney Corkhill, Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 08:11 UK

Join us LIVE throughout today for all of the latest Manchester United news and speculation, as well as full build-up to tomorrow night's encounter with Basel in the Champions League.

Avoid defeat in Switzerland and Jose Mourinho's side will secure qualification to the next stage of the competition for the first time since the 2013-14 season, while defeat could even see them through if Group A rivals CSKA Moscow fail to secure victory at home to pointless Benfica.

We'll bring you full coverage from Mourinho's press conference ahead of the game, as well as the latest on United's pursuit of Atletico Madrid frontman Antoine Griezmann and Real Madrid's attempts to nab David de Gea.


Sort:
Newest
Oldest
Auto-refresh:
On
Off
8.11amJOSE BRANDED 'THE CHRISTMAS GRINCH'

Jose Mourinho has been accused of 'ruining Christmas' for many United employees this year after deciding to hold the Christmas Day training session at Old Trafford rather than Carrington.

The Red Devils will play at home to Burnley at Boxing Day and it had been expected that their training session the day before would be held at 5pm at Carrington, requiring around 20 backroom staff to be in attendance.

According to The Sun, Mourinho has instead decided to switch the session to the stadium proper - a move that will require an extra 50 United staff to report in for work in order to maintain security and prepare the pitch.

A maniacal Jose Mourinho tries to figure out how many matches his side have drawn at Old Trafford this season during the Premier League clash with Arsenal on May 7, 2017© SilverHub

The newspaper claims that Mourinho's decision has "caused resentment among staff" as it "has effectively wrecked the day" for many workers, who would otherwise be spending time with friends and family.

Mourinho considered a similar move last year but shelved the plans at the last moment.


7.55amUNITED TAKE UP HERRERA OPTION?

United are said to have moved to thwart interest from Atletico Madrid in Ander Herrera by taking up a one-year option on his contract, keeping him at Old Trafford until 2019.

The news has yet to be officially announced by the club, but reports on Monday suggested that Jose Mourinho has given the go-ahead to trigger the extension despite only handing the Spaniard five Premier League starts this season.

The 28-year-old's existing contract was due to expire at the end of the season and while discussions have been ongoing over a fresh deal, United have opted to enact the one-year extension in order to prevent him talking to rivals in January.


7.23amMADRID TO BID £62M FOR DE GEA?

It's the transfer story that seemingly won't disappear - and a fresh report today suggests that Real Madrid will make a renewed attempt to sign United stopper David de Gea ahead of next season.

The Spaniard famously saw a £29m move to Madrid collapse at the 11th hour back in 2015 and has remained a figure of interest for Los Blancos ever since as they look for a replacement for Keylor Navas.

David De Gea can't believe his beautiful eyes during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016© SilverHub

According to a report on radio station Cadena SER, Madrid will make a new bid next summer in the region of €70m (£62m), easily surpassing the record £34.7m that Manchester City paid to bring in Ederson in June.

De Gea is far from Madrid's only target, however, and they have also been linked with a raid on fellow La Liga side Athletic Bilbao for Kepa Arrizabalaga, while Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois has previously been of interest and could be pursued again.

As for his current situation at United, De Gea has 19 months left on his current deal and is thought to pocket around £190,000 a week at Old Trafford.


7.09amBAYERN NOT INTERESTED IN GRIEZMANN

He appeared to be heading in only one direction at the start of last summer, but Atletico Madrid frontman Antoine Griezmann eventually decided to stay put in the Spanish capital after his side's transfer ban was upheld.

With that embargo due to be lifted in January, coupled with a severe drop-off in form for Diego Simeone's side this term, the subject of the Frenchman's exit has been put firmly back on the table in recent weeks.

United are not alone in their pursuit, however, with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain all said to be preparing bids around the £100m mark - with some reports even suggesting that he could even leave this January rather than waiting until the end of the season.

One European powerhouse that won't be getting involved in the scrap, however, is Bayern Munich.

CEO Hasan Salihamidzic tells Sky Deutschland: "We haven't even talked about Griezmann. We won't be joining in the craziness - the sums involved are not worth discussing.

"If something is sensible and suits Bayern, we will do it."


7.01amGOOD MORNING!

Welcome to Sports Mole's dedicated live blog for all things United! Stick with us throughout today as we count down to tomorrow night's trip to Basel in the Champions League, a fixture that could see Jose Mourinho's side qualify for the last-16 stage for the first time in four seasons.

The Red Devils have a perfect record from their four games in Group A to date and need just a point tomorrow night to make certain of their participation in the knockout rounds. A loss will also do the trick if CSKA Moscow get anything less than three points at home to Benfica.

CL Group A on Nov 21, 2017

Mourinho speaks to the media this afternoon ahead of the game and we'll have full coverage from that press conference in Switzerland from 5pm UK time.

First things first though, let's take a look at the major United stories hitting the papers this morning...


Jose Mourinho applauds during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho 'eyes four new Man Utd signings'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Antoine Griezmann, David de Gea, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Jose Mourinho applauds during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
Jose Mourinho 'eyes four new Manchester United signings'
 Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on October 22, 2017
Barcelona 'offer Andre Gomes in Mesut Ozil swap deal'
 Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Manchester United Newsdesk Live: Antoine Griezmann, David de Gea, Basel build-up, more
Ibrahimovic: 'Fantastic to be back playing'Schalke 04 reveal Mesut Ozil interestMan Utd 'trigger Herrera extension'Rashford: 'We still have a long way to go'Arsenal, Man Utd 'monitoring Danilo'
Ibrahimovic: 'Man Utd can win everything'Result: Benevento set unwanted recordMourinho: 'Man United lacked balance'Rashford: 'Howard was my idol'West Brom keen on United keeper Johnstone?
> Manchester United Homepage



Live Football
Champions League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Championship
MLS Playoffs
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
 