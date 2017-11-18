Nov 18, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Attendance: 75,035
Man UtdManchester United
4-1
NewcastleNewcastle United
Martial (37'), Smalling (45'), Pogba (54'), Lukaku (70')
Smalling (67')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Gayle (14')
Hayden (12')

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'Fantastic to be back playing'

Ibrahimovic: 'Fantastic to be back playing'
© SilverHub
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic hints that his injury was more serious than people realise despite making his return more than a month ahead of schedule.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, November 20, 2017 at 15:59 UK

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has suggested that his knee ligament injury was more serious than reported despite making his return ahead of schedule during Saturday's 4-1 win over Newcastle United.

Ibrahimovic was handed a 13-minute cameo at Old Trafford for what was his first competitive appearance since picking up the serious injury in April.

The 36-year-old was initially expected back around Christmas at best, but he insists that he did not rush his recovery and is delighted to be back playing again.

"It's fantastic to be playing. Jose said, 'Do whatever you want, I trust in you and you know what you have to do,' so I was not worried. The contract is all paperwork and I do the physical work. Even if I had a contract or not I needed to train, that's up to the other people, I knew I would stay because I wanted to stay," Ibrahimovic told reporters.

"At the moment I am just thankful I can run and push it and play football again. In my recovery, I have not rushed anything, I have been out for six and half months. The only secret has been working hard. Those close to me know what I have been doing - I was working five, six hours a day.

"When it happened I said giving up was not an option. This was not a one-man work, it was everyone's and thanks to them that I am back on field and can play because if people knew the real injury they would be in shock that I was even playing. But I keep that personal. People think it was only the ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) in my knee, but it was more than the ACL. But it's sensitive and that's why I don't choose to talk about it."

Ibrahimovic was United's top scorer last season with 28 goals across all competitions.

Mesut Ozil looks forlorn during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Bournemouth on September 9, 2017
Read Next:
Schalke 04 reveal Mesut Ozil interest
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Jose Mourinho applauds during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
Jose Mourinho 'eyes four new Manchester United signings'
 Chris Smalling celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 4-1 Newcastle United - as it happened
 Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on October 22, 2017
Barcelona 'offer Andre Gomes in Mesut Ozil swap deal'
Ibrahimovic: 'Fantastic to be back playing'Schalke 04 reveal Mesut Ozil interestMan Utd 'trigger Herrera extension'Rashford: 'We still have a long way to go'Arsenal, Man Utd 'monitoring Danilo'
Ibrahimovic: 'Man Utd can win everything'Result: Benevento set unwanted recordMourinho: 'Man United lacked balance'Rashford: 'Howard was my idol'West Brom keen on United keeper Johnstone?
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
 