Manchester United

Marcus Rashford: 'Manchester United still have a long way to go'

Rashford: 'We still have a long way to go'
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford admits that his side still have a long way to go before they are restored to their former glories.
Last Updated: Monday, November 20, 2017 at 14:03 UK

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has admitted that his side are still a long way from emulating the Sir Alex Ferguson era, but believes that they are on the right track under Jose Mourinho.

United finished no lower than third in each of the first 21 seasons of the Premier League, but since Ferguson's departure in 2013 they have failed to secure a top-three finish including a disappointing sixth-place under Mourinho last season.

However, Mourinho did steer the Red Devils to Europa League, FA Cup and Community Shield glory during his debut campaign at the helm, and Rashford has challenged his side to continue picking up silverware with such regularity.

"There's so many different incidents that can easily pass you by and you forget about. As an example, as soon as you win a trophy, in my mind straight away you're thinking about winning the next trophy. That's when you can miss the moment of enjoying winning that trophy. It's difficult," he told Press Association Sport.

"We went through that second year and won three trophies in the year, so we was winning things and winning things and it became normal for us. That's what United has always been about, so it is important for us to try and get that feeling back to Old Trafford of winning. It's definitely coming back, but where they were to where we are now, we've still got a long way to go because they were consecutively winning.

"Consecutively winning is different to winning one thing or winning two things. It's more difficult because everybody wants to beat you. I think that [fear factor] is still there. But teams are coming to have a go and we want to get rid of that. We want to make it the fortress that it was before. I think we're on a path back to doing that. We've got the right manager, we've have the right staff, so it's just about producing now on the field."

United currently sit second in the Premier League table, although they are eight points adrift of leaders Manchester City.

Your Comments
