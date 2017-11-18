Nov 18, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Attendance: 75,035
Man UtdManchester United
4-1
NewcastleNewcastle United
Martial (37'), Smalling (45'), Pogba (54'), Lukaku (70')
Smalling (67')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Gayle (14')
Hayden (12')

Jose Mourinho: 'Manchester United lacked balance'

Mourinho: 'Man United lacked balance'
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho admits that fielding Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in the same side "is difficult".
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 19:43 UK

Jose Mourinho has confessed that Manchester United struggled to find the right balance between attack and defence in their Premier League meeting with Newcastle United.

The Red Devils found themselves a goal down at Old Trafford in Saturday evening's clash and nearly conceded a second, before sparking into life and scoring four unanswered goals of their own to claim the victory.

Mourinho believes that trying to accommodate both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in his starting lineup almost backfired, with both men popping up in similar areas, and admits that Newcastle arguably merited a half-time lead.

"They both like to play in the same position and that is difficult," he told reporters. "They both prefer to play on the left than the right, both playing with another striker through the middle; we lose a point of contact with the midfield that we are used to, with the player playing behind the striker.

"But we found then a certain balance and, when they started finding one opening on the left and one on the mid-left between the striker and the left winger, that was the moment where we start creating more. But, to be honest, Newcastle were probably the [better] team - not in the second-half, but in the first-half - and we felt a bit of instability in our defensive areas.

"That was clearly not because of the defensive players but because of our balance. To play them together gives us things but also takes some things from us."

United's 4-1 victory keeps them within eight points of Manchester City, who they face on home soil in three weeks' time.

Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard throws out the ball while representing the USA on April 01, 2009.
Read Next:
Rashford: 'Howard was my idol'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Chris Smalling celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 4-1 Newcastle United - as it happened
 Paul Pogba and Isaac Hayden in action during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
Result: Paul Pogba stars on Manchester United return to knock off Newcastle United
 Gareth Bale during the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Manchester United decide to make offer for Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale?
Result: Benevento set unwanted recordMourinho: 'Man United lacked balance'Rashford: 'Howard was my idol'West Brom keen on United keeper Johnstone?Spurs to scupper Man United Bale bid?
PSG quoted £30m for Mourinho signature?Willian linked with Old Trafford switch?United to offer Shaw in return for Rose?Mata: 'Ibra, Lukaku partnership deadly'Mourinho: "Pogba is a different class"
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
 