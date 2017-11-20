Ibrahimovic: 'Man Utd can win everything'

General view of Old Trafford

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'Manchester United can win everything this season'

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic insists that his side can still challenge on all fronts this season despite trailing Manchester City by eight points.
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has claimed that his side are capable of "winning everything" this season.

Ibrahimovic made his first appearance since April during United's 4-1 win over Newcastle United on Saturday, while Paul Pogba also made his return from injury in the same match.

Despite the win, United still trail Manchester City by eight points at the top of the Premier League table, but Ibrahimovic is confident that his side can catch their local rivals while also challenging in the Champions League, EFL Cup and FA Cup as well.

"I think we can chase City, why is it not a possibility? We are all here because we want to win and we need to because they are first," he told reporters.

"I can talk of what Paul brings - big quality. [Against Newcastle] it was like he hasn't been injured for a month, he brings such big quality, a different quality and I bring experience and mine. I try to help the guys much as possible and do what I can.

"This week the manager has been very happy because he has a full team for the first time this season and as a coach you want those opportunities and alternatives to make changes. I think there is a possibility of winning everything. We were early into it last year and won two trophies and we are stronger this season. We believe we can do it."

United are back in action again on Wednesday when they take on Basel in the Champions League.

Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring with Antonio Valencia during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
