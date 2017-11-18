Nov 18, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Attendance: 75,035
Man UtdManchester United
4-1
NewcastleNewcastle United
Martial (37'), Smalling (45'), Pogba (54'), Lukaku (70')
Smalling (67')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Gayle (14')
Hayden (12')

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba "happy" to be back

United midfielder Pogba
Paul Pogba says that it is important Manchester United put recent criticism to one side, having helped his side to a 4-1 win on his comeback from injury.
Last Updated: Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 19:57 UK

Paul Pogba has admitted that he is delighted to finally be back on the field after marking his return from injury with a goal and an assist in Manchester United's 4-1 win against Newcastle United.

The France international, out since mid-September with a hamstring injury, was surprisingly named in the Red Devils' starting lineup for Saturday evening's clash.

Pogba took little time to get going at Old Trafford, sending in the ball for Anthony Martial's equaliser and then scoring a third later in the match as Man United recovered from a goal down.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic also made his comeback from a long-term injury from the bench, being given a 13-minute run-out at the end, while Marcos Rojo - yet to feature this term - was among the subs.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Pogba said: "We won, we have the three points and that is most important thing. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, me and Marcos Rojo came back from injury so we are happy.

"I see the same team and feel the same atmosphere. The season is very long, it is not about now, it is about the end. We just forget the criticism. It hurts when you are not playing, you want to help the team, but you just have to do your recovery."

Former world-record signing Pogba now has three goals and three assists in five Premier League outings this term.

A frustrated Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
