Nov 18, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Attendance: 75,035
Man UtdManchester United
4-1
NewcastleNewcastle United
Martial (37'), Smalling (45'), Pogba (54'), Lukaku (70')
Smalling (67')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Gayle (14')
Hayden (12')

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: "Lions don't recover like humans"

Zlatan:
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic hails his "special" comeback from injury after returning to the field well ahead of schedule.
Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 20:06 UK

Fit-again Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has admitted that he was never worried about returning to action ahead of schedule as "lions do not recover like humans".

The 36-year-old made his first appearance for the Red Devils in more than seven months when introduced from the bench in Saturday evening's 4-1 win against Newcastle United.

Ibrahimovic, now sporting the number 10 shirt after re-signing for the club in the summer, battled back from a cruciate knee ligament injury well ahead of the predicted nine-month layoff.

Asked by BT Sport after the match if he was concerned about pushing himself too much, the Swedish striker said: "No. Lions don't recover like humans.

"This feels special. Different day, same quality. I'm not worried at all - I train hard, sacrifice a lot. I play in my head, my knee just needs to follow."

Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals in 46 appearances for United in his maiden campaign at United, leading to the offer of a new contract in August.

Paul Pogba and Isaac Hayden in action during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
