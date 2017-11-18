Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic hails his "special" comeback from injury after returning to the field well ahead of schedule.

Fit-again Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has admitted that he was never worried about returning to action ahead of schedule as "lions do not recover like humans".

The 36-year-old made his first appearance for the Red Devils in more than seven months when introduced from the bench in Saturday evening's 4-1 win against Newcastle United.

Ibrahimovic, now sporting the number 10 shirt after re-signing for the club in the summer, battled back from a cruciate knee ligament injury well ahead of the predicted nine-month layoff.

Asked by BT Sport after the match if he was concerned about pushing himself too much, the Swedish striker said: "No. Lions don't recover like humans.

"This feels special. Different day, same quality. I'm not worried at all - I train hard, sacrifice a lot. I play in my head, my knee just needs to follow."

Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals in 46 appearances for United in his maiden campaign at United, leading to the offer of a new contract in August.