Nov 18, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Attendance: 75,035
Man UtdManchester United
4-1
NewcastleNewcastle United
Martial (37'), Smalling (45'), Pogba (54'), Lukaku (70')
Smalling (67')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Gayle (14')
Hayden (12')

Rafael Benitez "proud" of Newcastle United players

Benitez
Rafael Benitez admits that conceding twice before the interval "made a huge difference", as Newcastle United let slip a one-goal lead to lose 4-1 at Manchester United.
Last Updated: Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 20:30 UK

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has admitted that he is not too disheartened at falling to a 4-1 defeat away at Manchester United.

The Magpies took the lead in Saturday's late kickoff, becoming the first side to find a way past David de Gea at Old Trafford since Gylfi Sigurdsson - then of Swansea City - seven matches ago in April.

Newcastle conceded twice in the final eight minutes of the first half, however, and two more goals followed for the Red Devils in the second half as they eased over the line for a 10th-successive home win.

Benitez concedes that his side were always going to find it tough to see things through, having failed to sit on Dwight Gayle's early strike until the interval.

"I am proud of my players because we knew that would be a difficult game," he told BBC Sport. "After conceding the first and especially the second goal that made a huge difference. Against United players of this level you have to play almost perfectly.

"United have five or six players at 1.90m, so that is hard to defend against. We took more risks after conceding the third, and we eventually conceded another. And that is hard, because we knew then we couldn't win and so retaining belief is quite hard.

"But the reality is that for 30 minutes we played well against top class players."

Newcastle have now lost their last three league games, with this their heaviest defeat since returning to the Premier League.

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez reacts during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at St James' Park on October 1, 2017
Your Comments
Chris Smalling celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 4-1 Newcastle United - as it happened
 Paul Pogba and Isaac Hayden in action during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
Result: Paul Pogba stars on Manchester United return to knock off Newcastle United
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Team News: Paul Pogba starts, Zlatan Ibrahimovic on bench
