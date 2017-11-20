Man Utd 'trigger Herrera extension'

Manchester United reportedly trigger a 12-month extension in the contract of Ander Herrera to keep him at the club until 2019.

Manchester United have reportedly triggered their option to extend Ander Herrera's contract at the club.

The 28-year-old's current deal was due to expire at the end of the season, but the Red Devils have now made use of the optional 12-month extension to ensure that Herrera will stay at the club until 2019.

The Spaniard had been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid, but he is understood to be happy at Old Trafford despite falling down the pecking order under Jose Mourinho so far this season.

Herrera has made just five Premier League starts for United this term despite Mourinho having been without the likes of Michael Carrick, Marouane Fellaini and Paul Pogba at various stages of the campaign.

Herrera has been in talks with United over a longer extension to his contract, but the club have decided to exercise their 12-month option now to prevent the possibility of him leaving on a free transfer.

United have similar options in the contracts of Juan Mata, Luke Shaw, Ashley Young and Daley Blind which they are expected to trigger too.