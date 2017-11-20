New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester United 'trigger Ander Herrera contract extension'

Man Utd 'trigger Herrera extension'
© SilverHub
Manchester United reportedly trigger a 12-month extension in the contract of Ander Herrera to keep him at the club until 2019.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, November 20, 2017 at 14:38 UK

Manchester United have reportedly triggered their option to extend Ander Herrera's contract at the club.

The 28-year-old's current deal was due to expire at the end of the season, but the Red Devils have now made use of the optional 12-month extension to ensure that Herrera will stay at the club until 2019.

The Spaniard had been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid, but he is understood to be happy at Old Trafford despite falling down the pecking order under Jose Mourinho so far this season.

Herrera has made just five Premier League starts for United this term despite Mourinho having been without the likes of Michael Carrick, Marouane Fellaini and Paul Pogba at various stages of the campaign.

Herrera has been in talks with United over a longer extension to his contract, but the club have decided to exercise their 12-month option now to prevent the possibility of him leaving on a free transfer.

United have similar options in the contracts of Juan Mata, Luke Shaw, Ashley Young and Daley Blind which they are expected to trigger too.

Dynamo Kiev's forward Andriy Yarmolenko (L) vies with Porto's midfielder Danilo Pereira during the UEFA Champions League Group G football match FC Porto vs FC Dynamo Kyiv at the Dragao stadium in Porto on November 24, 2015
Read Next:
Arsenal, Man Utd 'monitoring Danilo'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ander Herrera, Jose Mourinho, Michael Carrick, Marouane Fellaini, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Luke Shaw, Ashley Young, Daley Blind, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Jose Mourinho applauds during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
Jose Mourinho 'eyes four new Manchester United signings'
 Chris Smalling celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 4-1 Newcastle United - as it happened
 Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on October 22, 2017
Barcelona 'offer Andre Gomes in Mesut Ozil swap deal'
Ibrahimovic: 'Fantastic to be back playing'Schalke 04 reveal Mesut Ozil interestMan Utd 'trigger Herrera extension'Rashford: 'We still have a long way to go'Arsenal, Man Utd 'monitoring Danilo'
Ibrahimovic: 'Man Utd can win everything'Result: Benevento set unwanted recordMourinho: 'Man United lacked balance'Rashford: 'Howard was my idol'West Brom keen on United keeper Johnstone?
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
 