Team News: Pogba to captain United at Basel

Jose Mourinho has named Paul Pogba as Manchester United captain alongside making seven changes to his starting XI ahead of Wednesday's Champions League Group A trip to Basel.

The big change sees Marcos Rojo come in for Victor Lindelof to make his first appearance since rupturing knee ligaments in April's Europa League quarter-final victory over Anderlecht.

In addition, Sergio Romero replaces David de Gea in goal, Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind replace Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young in defence, and Ander Herrera, Marouane Fellaini and Jesse Lingard come into midfield.

The Red Devils, who thrashed Newcastle United 4-1 at the weekend, can seal top spot in Group A by avoiding defeat in Switzerland.

Raphael Wicky, meanwhile, has made three changes to the Basel side which thrashed Sion 5-1 at the weekend.

Eder Balanta replaces Blas Riveros in defence, Raoul Petretta comes into the midfield for Kevin Bua and Dimitri Oberlin leads the line as Albian Ajeti drops to the bench.

Basel: Vaclik; Akanji, Suchy, Balanta; Die, Zuffi, Lang, Petretta; Steffen, Elyounoussi, Oberlin

Subs: Salvi, Franzzon, Ajeti, Riveros, Manzambi, Itten, Bua

Manchester United: Romero; Darmian, Smalling, Rojo, Blind; Herrera, Fellaini; Lingard, Pogba, Martial; Lukaku

Subs: Pereira, Lindelof, Shaw, Matic, McTominay, Rashford, Ibrahimovic

Follow all the action from St Jakob-Park with Sports Mole's live match commentary.