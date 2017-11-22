Nov 22, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​St. Jakob-Park
Basel
0-0
Man UtdManchester United
 
LIVE

Team News: Paul Pogba to captain Manchester United at Basel as Marcos Rojo returns to XI

Team News: Pogba to captain United at Basel
© Offside
Jose Mourinho names Paul Pogba as Manchester United captain and makes seven changes to his starting XI for their Champions League trip to Basel.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 19:35 UK

Jose Mourinho has named Paul Pogba as Manchester United captain alongside making seven changes to his starting XI ahead of Wednesday's Champions League Group A trip to Basel.

The big change sees Marcos Rojo come in for Victor Lindelof to make his first appearance since rupturing knee ligaments in April's Europa League quarter-final victory over Anderlecht.

In addition, Sergio Romero replaces David de Gea in goal, Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind replace Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young in defence, and Ander Herrera, Marouane Fellaini and Jesse Lingard come into midfield.

The Red Devils, who thrashed Newcastle United 4-1 at the weekend, can seal top spot in Group A by avoiding defeat in Switzerland.

Raphael Wicky, meanwhile, has made three changes to the Basel side which thrashed Sion 5-1 at the weekend.

Eder Balanta replaces Blas Riveros in defence, Raoul Petretta comes into the midfield for Kevin Bua and Dimitri Oberlin leads the line as Albian Ajeti drops to the bench.

Basel: Vaclik; Akanji, Suchy, Balanta; Die, Zuffi, Lang, Petretta; Steffen, Elyounoussi, Oberlin
Subs: Salvi, Franzzon, Ajeti, Riveros, Manzambi, Itten, Bua

Manchester United: Romero; Darmian, Smalling, Rojo, Blind; Herrera, Fellaini; Lingard, Pogba, Martial; Lukaku
Subs: Pereira, Lindelof, Shaw, Matic, McTominay, Rashford, Ibrahimovic

Follow all the action from St Jakob-Park with Sports Mole's live match commentary.

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Read Next:
Man Utd 'trigger Herrera extension'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Paul Pogba, Marcos Rojo, Victor Lindelof, Sergio Romero, David de Gea, Matteo Darmian, Daley Blind, Antonio Valencia, Ashley Young, Ander Herrera, Marouane Fellaini, Jesse Lingard, Raphael Wicky, Eder Balanta, Blas Riveros, Raoul Petretta, Kevin Bua, Dimitri Oberlin, Albian Ajeti, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Jose Mourinho applauds during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Basel 0-0 Manchester United
 Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Antoine Griezmann: Joining Manchester United "is a possibility"
 Paul Pogba celebrates getting the third during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Manchester United on August 19, 2017
Team News: Paul Pogba to captain Manchester United at Basel as Marcos Rojo returns to XI
Mourinho: 'No complaints over pitch'Manchester United to move for Malcolm?Mourinho denies Henrikh Mkhitaryan riftPaulo Dybala: 'I miss Paul Pogba'Smalling shrugs off England omission
Mourinho: 'Ibrahimovic not fit to start'Lukaku fined after noise complaint arrestLindelof to be granted new United role?Young 'offered contract extension'Bayern Munich 'pull out of Griezmann race'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Basel News
Jose Mourinho applauds during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Basel 0-0 Manchester United
 Paul Pogba celebrates getting the third during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Manchester United on August 19, 2017
Team News: Paul Pogba to captain Manchester United at Basel as Marcos Rojo returns to XI
 Jose Mourinho shouts during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United on October 21, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'No complaints over Basel playing surface'
This weekend's biggest games in world footballBasel youngster reveals he rejected UnitedCan Real Madrid and Ronaldo be stopped in CL?Mourinho unhappy with Man Utd displayResult: United start CL campaign with a win
Live Commentary: Manchester United 3-0 Basel - as it happenedTeam News: Martial, Lukaku up front for UtdBasel hope Van Wolfswinkel will impressVilla sign Iceland's Birkir BjarnasonVilla close in on Iceland international
> Basel Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 