Mourinho: 'No complaints over pitch'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has praised opponents Basel for getting their pitch into a playable state for this evening's Champions League tie.

The St. Jakob-Park playing surface was criticised following Northern Ireland's goalless draw against Switzerland earlier this month, being branded a "disgrace" by opposition players after the turf regularly cut up.

Basel chiefs took the decision to relay the pitch 10 days ago with the high-profile visit of United in mind and, after seeing his side beat Sion 5-1 on the newly-laid surface at the weekend, manager Raphael Vicky reassured Mourinho that it is fine to play on.

Asked about any concerns ahead of the match, the Portuguese told reporters: "I have to believe in this moment, and I am more comfortable, in the [Basel] manager's experience and in his vision, so in this moment I am much more comfortable than I was before. Last season we had to cope with Rostov, and I don't think it's comparable, so hopefully everything goes well.

"I gave it a look but honestly I don't know. I want to see after 20 minutes. At this moment it looks okay but let's see after 20 minutes. But at least I respect the effort of trying to make a positive pitch after it being so bad in the playoffs in the national team.

"I think that the intention, the effort, of changing to give a pitch for a Champions League match is very respectful and if the manager says that he knows better than me. He had the match here, he saw the reaction of the pitch, he has the comments of his players, your words are more important than mine."

United will likely require a point from their trip to Switzerland to secure top spot in Group A.