Dani Carvajal facing two-game ban from European competition?

Dani Carvajal facing two-game European ban?
Dani Carvajal faces the prospect of missing Real Madrid's last-16 first-leg tie, amid suggestions that he deliberately picked up a yellow card against APOEL.
Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 17:53 UK

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal is being investigated by UEFA after being shown a yellow card in the 6-0 thrashing of APOEL.

The 25-year-old was booked late on by referee Artur Dias Soares at the GSP Stadium on Tuesday night for delaying a throw-in - the only caution of the one-sided match.

There are suggestions that Carvajal deliberately picked up his third caution of the group stage, thus meaning an automatic one-game ban, knowing that next month's meeting with Borussia Dortmund is now a dead rubber.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will further investigate the incident, however, to examine whether the Spain international was guilty of breaching Article 15 of its regulations, which relates to deliberately receiving a yellow card.

Sergio Ramos and Xabi Alonso have been charged by UEFA in the past for similar conduct after Jose Mourinho urged them both to trigger one-match bans.

UEFA's disciplinary panel will judge Carvajal's case on December 7, with a two-game suspension the worst-case scenario.

Spain's midfielder Xabi Alonso celebrates scoring a penalty during a Group B football match between Spain and the Netherlands at the Fonte Nova Arena in Salvador during the 2014 FIFA World Cup on June 13, 2014
