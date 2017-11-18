Sergio Ramos suffers broken nose

Real Madrid confirm that captain Sergio Ramos suffered a broken nose in Saturday's La Liga encounter against Atletico Madrid but have not given a return date.

The club captain had to be replaced at half-time of the goalless draw at the Wanda Metropolitano which left both sides 10 points behind table-toppers Barcelona.

Ramos was accidentally kicked in the face by Lucas Hernandez in the first half and had his nose plugged by club medical staff, Nacho Fernandez taking his place at the break.

"After tests carried out on Sergio Ramos by the Real Madrid Sanitas medical team, he has been diagnosed with a fractured nose," Madrid said in a statement.

Ramos, meanwhile, shared pictures of his bloodied face on Twitter with the caption: "I would bleed a thousand times for this badge and this shirt. Thanks for your support. I'll be back in no time."

No return date has been given by Real, but Ramos is expected to miss the Champions League trip to APOEL Nicosia on Tuesday where a win will secure the European champions' place in the last 16.