Dani Carvajal: 'I feared retirement'

Dani Carvajal: 'I feared retirement'
© AFP
Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal reveals that he feared a heart condition would force him into early retirement.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 17:38 UK

Dani Carvajal has revealed that he feared a heart condition would force him into early retirement.

Real Madrid announced last month that the 25-year-old had been diagnosed with "a viral pericardium infection", which is a condition affecting the membrane enclosing the heart.

The Spain international has not featured since, and it had initially been feared that he could be on the sidelines until 2018.

Carvajal is due to return against Atletico Madrid in La Liga this weekend, however, and the right-back has confirmed that he has now returned to full health following the scare.

"You begin to realise and fear the possibility this may be serious enough for you to give up your playing career," Carvajal told Diario Madridista. "There have been other cases when this has been the case of course but the doctors told me to relax and not worry as I could recover.

"Now I feel good, I never felt any pain or ill, the worst thing was the boredom of not being able to do any exercise and knowing I was unavailable. Right now I feel in great shape, I have worked hard over the past fortnight and I believe this has paid off.

"I must thank the coach and our doctors, the physios, who have all helped me and been understanding in the rest period for me to recover full health – you have to be cautious to avoid future repercussions. Play against Atletico? Medically, I have been given the all clear."

Carvajal recently signed a new long-term contract with the Spanish and European champions.

Gareth Bale after Real Madrid's Champions League final victory over Juventus on June 6, 2017
Read Next:
Madrid 'lower Gareth Bale asking price'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Dani Carvajal, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Gareth Bale after Real Madrid's Champions League final victory over Juventus on June 6, 2017
Real Madrid 'lower Gareth Bale asking price to £62m'
 Cristiano Ronaldo is stunned during the Champions League group game between Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid on November 1, 2017
Cristiano Ronaldo 'decides to leave Real Madrid'
 Roma's Lucas Digne vies with Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal during the Champions League match on February 17, 2016
Dani Carvajal: 'I feared retirement'
Sergio Ramos: 'Ronaldo's future is unclear'Casemiro: 'Neymar always welcome at Madrid'Benzema: 'I lost my cool with Mourinho'Nacho: 'We miss Pepe's experience'Silva: 'Casemiro best DM in the world'
Carvajal 'to return against Atletico'Messi calls for Barcelona to sign Alli?Man Utd 'given asking price for Bale'Karim Benzema: 'France return unlikely'Julen Lopetegui: 'Isco has more to offer'
> Real Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona1110103042631
2Valencia1183030111927
3Real Madrid117222291323
4Atletico MadridAtletico116501661023
5Villarreal116231811720
6Sevilla116141211119
7Real Sociedad115242421317
8Real Betis115242120117
9Leganes1152498117
10GironaGirona114341316-315
11Celta Vigo114252217514
12Getafe113441513213
13Espanyol11344913-413
14Levante112631215-312
15Athletic Bilbao113261115-411
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo113261320-711
17EibarEibar11227625-198
18AlavesAlaves11209516-116
19Las PalmasLas Palmas11209828-206
20Malaga11119623-174
> Full Version
 