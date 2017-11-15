Dani Carvajal: 'I feared retirement'

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal reveals that he feared a heart condition would force him into early retirement.

Dani Carvajal has revealed that he feared a heart condition would force him into early retirement.

Real Madrid announced last month that the 25-year-old had been diagnosed with "a viral pericardium infection", which is a condition affecting the membrane enclosing the heart.

The Spain international has not featured since, and it had initially been feared that he could be on the sidelines until 2018.

Carvajal is due to return against Atletico Madrid in La Liga this weekend, however, and the right-back has confirmed that he has now returned to full health following the scare.

"You begin to realise and fear the possibility this may be serious enough for you to give up your playing career," Carvajal told Diario Madridista. "There have been other cases when this has been the case of course but the doctors told me to relax and not worry as I could recover.

"Now I feel good, I never felt any pain or ill, the worst thing was the boredom of not being able to do any exercise and knowing I was unavailable. Right now I feel in great shape, I have worked hard over the past fortnight and I believe this has paid off.

"I must thank the coach and our doctors, the physios, who have all helped me and been understanding in the rest period for me to recover full health – you have to be cautious to avoid future repercussions. Play against Atletico? Medically, I have been given the all clear."

Carvajal recently signed a new long-term contract with the Spanish and European champions.