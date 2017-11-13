Carvajal 'to return against Atletico'

Dani Carvajal will make his Real Madrid return in this weekend's Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid, according to a report.

Los Blancos announced last month that Carvajal had been diagnosed with "a viral pericardium infection", which is a condition affecting the membrane enclosing the heart.

The Spain international has not featured since, and it had initially been feared that he could be on the sidelines until 2018.

According to Marca, however, the 25-year-old has returned to full health ahead of schedule, and will be back in Zinedine Zidane's XI for Saturday's clash with Atletico at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Carvajal recently signed a new long-term contract with the European and Spanish champions.