Dani Carvajal 'to return against Atletico Madrid'

Carvajal 'to return against Atletico'
© AFP
Dani Carvajal will make his Real Madrid return in this weekend's Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid, according to a report.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, November 13, 2017 at 14:04 UK

Dani Carvajal will reportedly make his Real Madrid return in this weekend's Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid.

Los Blancos announced last month that Carvajal had been diagnosed with "a viral pericardium infection", which is a condition affecting the membrane enclosing the heart.

The Spain international has not featured since, and it had initially been feared that he could be on the sidelines until 2018.

According to Marca, however, the 25-year-old has returned to full health ahead of schedule, and will be back in Zinedine Zidane's XI for Saturday's clash with Atletico at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Carvajal recently signed a new long-term contract with the European and Spanish champions.

France's forward Antoine Griezmann (R) celebrates with France's forward Karim Benzema after scoring a goal during the friendly football match between France and Armenia on October 8, 2015 at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice, southeastern France.
Read Next:
Karim Benzema: 'France return unlikely'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Dani Carvajal, Zinedine Zidane, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Gareth Bale during the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Manchester United 'given £85m asking price for Gareth Bale'
 Mauro Icardi celebrates scoring durante la Serie A partita tra Inter e Napoli il April 16, 2016
Chelsea to pay £100m to sign Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi?
 Dele Alli celebrates scoring during the Champions League group game between Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid on November 1, 2017
Lionel Messi calls for Barcelona to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli?
Nacho: 'We miss Pepe's experience'Silva: 'Casemiro best DM in the world'Carvajal 'to return against Atletico'Karim Benzema: 'France return unlikely'Julen Lopetegui: 'Isco has more to offer'
Kepa "calm" over Real, Juve linksColeman: 'Bale devastated by injury setback'Mourinho 'to make Asensio marquee signing'Alba: 'Isco one of the best in world'Villabolos: 'Real Madrid must keep Navas'
> Real Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona1110103042631
2Valencia1183030111927
3Real Madrid117222291323
4Atletico MadridAtletico116501661023
5Villarreal116231811720
6Sevilla116141211119
7Real Sociedad115242421317
8Real Betis115242120117
9Leganes1152498117
10GironaGirona114341316-315
11Celta Vigo114252217514
12Getafe113441513213
13Espanyol11344913-413
14Levante112631215-312
15Athletic Bilbao113261115-411
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo113261320-711
17EibarEibar11227625-198
18AlavesAlaves11209516-116
19Las PalmasLas Palmas11209828-206
20Malaga11119623-174
> Full Version
 