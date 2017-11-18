Zinedine Zidane: 'We deserved more'

Zinedine Zidane admits that Real Madrid will have to remain 'patient' in the La Liga title race, having fallen 10 points adrift of Barcelona this weekend.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has insisted that his side were worthy of all three points in Saturday night's clash with city rivals Atletico Madrid.

The defending champions failed to find a way through in a frustrating goalless draw at the Wanda Metropolitano, meaning that they now find themselves 10 points off the pace after 12 matches.

Zidane is adamant that the title race is still far from over, however, as he saw enough from his side against Atletico - who also lag 10 points behind Barcelona - to suggest that they will soon find their best form.

Asked if top spot is already out of reach, the Frenchman is quoted by Marca as saying: "I do not see it that way, there are many games still to be played. There are many points between us, yes, but this will change, because Barcelona will not always win and we have to be there [ready to overtake them].

"Our performance was good and we only missed a goal. I feel sorry for the players because they deserved more. I do not have anything to criticise. Patience, this is the right way. Today we missed a goal, maybe that wasn't so against Tottenham or Girona, but today we had a good game and there are players out there who raised their level and it showed."

Madrid, who also lost skipper Sergio Ramos to a facial injury, return to action on Tuesday night with a trip to face Cypriot champions APOEL in the Champions League.