Nov 18, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Wanda Metropolitano (Madrid)
AtleticoAtletico Madrid
0-0
Real Madrid

Savic (34'), Niguez Esclapez (63'), Koke (70'), Juanfran (77'), Lucas (82'), Roberto Godin Leal (90')
FT

Carvajal (20'), Nacho (82')

Zinedine Zidane: 'Real Madrid deserved more in derby'

Zinedine Zidane: 'We deserved more'
Zinedine Zidane admits that Real Madrid will have to remain 'patient' in the La Liga title race, having fallen 10 points adrift of Barcelona this weekend.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 19:21 UK

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has insisted that his side were worthy of all three points in Saturday night's clash with city rivals Atletico Madrid.

The defending champions failed to find a way through in a frustrating goalless draw at the Wanda Metropolitano, meaning that they now find themselves 10 points off the pace after 12 matches.

Zidane is adamant that the title race is still far from over, however, as he saw enough from his side against Atletico - who also lag 10 points behind Barcelona - to suggest that they will soon find their best form.

Asked if top spot is already out of reach, the Frenchman is quoted by Marca as saying: "I do not see it that way, there are many games still to be played. There are many points between us, yes, but this will change, because Barcelona will not always win and we have to be there [ready to overtake them].

"Our performance was good and we only missed a goal. I feel sorry for the players because they deserved more. I do not have anything to criticise. Patience, this is the right way. Today we missed a goal, maybe that wasn't so against Tottenham or Girona, but today we had a good game and there are players out there who raised their level and it showed."

Madrid, who also lost skipper Sergio Ramos to a facial injury, return to action on Tuesday night with a trip to face Cypriot champions APOEL in the Champions League.

Neymar in action during the international friendly between Japan and Brazil on November 10, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona1211103342934
2Valencia1293032112130
3Real Madrid127322291324
4Atletico MadridAtletico126601661024
5Sevilla127141412222
6Villarreal126331912721
7Real Sociedad125342522318
8Real Betis115242120117
9Leganes12525911-217
10Getafe124441914516
11GironaGirona124441417-316
12Levante123631415-115
13Celta Vigo124262319414
14Espanyol12345915-613
15Athletic Bilbao123361216-412
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo123271523-811
17EibarEibar11227625-198
18Malaga12219925-167
19AlavesAlaves122010620-146
20Las PalmasLas Palmas122010830-226
> Full Version
 