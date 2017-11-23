PSG 'eye Marouane Fellaini move'

Paris Saint-Germain want to sign Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini, according to a report.

Fellaini is a favourite of United boss Jose Mourinho, but the Belgium international will see his current deal with the 20-time English champions expire at the end of the current season.

A number of clubs have been linked with a move in recent weeks as foreign teams will be free to discuss terms with the 30-year-old when the January transfer window opens for business.

According to Le 10 Sport, PSG have joined the race as head coach Unai Emery sees the midfielder as the perfect back-up to Thiago Motta.

Fellaini has scored four times in 11 appearances for United this season, although he missed a host of chances during Wednesday's 1-0 defeat at Basel in the Champions League.