Ferdinand hits out at 'unprofessional' United

Rio Ferdinand criticises Manchester United's "professionalism" following the team's shock defeat to Basel in the Champions League.

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Manchester United "lacked professionalism and discipline" in their defeat to Basel in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Jose Mourinho's team were dominant in the first half on away soil, but were on the backfoot during the second and were eventually made to pay for it.

Michael Lang scored a dramatic 89th-minute winner for Basel, which has delayed United's progression into the last 16 of the tournament.

"It's not something you would associate with a Jose Mourinho team. They lacked professionalism and discipline in the second-half," Ferdinand told BT Sport. "Wave and wave after attack was coming. It just wasn't good enough in the second-half.

"Nobody likes losing and the manner of how they lost will hurt. When you have had a first-half as convincing as that, to come out in the second half and let the game become so open, is not professional on their part.

"Manchester United will be bitterly disappointed because it would have been an opportunity to rest players in the last game."

The Red Devils need a point in their final match against CSKA Moscow to secure top spot in Group A.