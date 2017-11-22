Nov 22, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​St. Jakob-Park
Basel
1-0
Man UtdManchester United
Lang (89')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Darmian (83')

Manchester United's Daley Blind: 'We have enough confidence despite defeat'

Manchester United defender Daley Blind says that defeat to Basel in the Champions League has not knocked the team's confidence.
Manchester United defender Daley Blind has insisted that the team will get the job done in the Champions League after suffering a shock defeat to Basel.

The Red Devils were on course to seal progression into the last 16, but they will have to wait until the final round of group matches to do so.

In the 89th minute, Basel's Michael Lang delighted the home crowd with a winning goal, which means that United need a point from their final Group A match against CSKA Moscow to top the standings.

After the game, Blind told BT Sport: "The second half was up and down. It was a good cross and he came round the back and I was a little too late. We have enough confidence in the group, we will be well."

United will only fail to reach the knockout rounds if they get beaten by more than six goals in their final match.

