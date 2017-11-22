Nov 22, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​St. Jakob-Park
Basel
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Jose Mourinho: 'Zlatan Ibrahimovic in no condition to start'

© SilverHub
Jose Mourinho admits that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be on the bench for Manchester United's Champions League trip to Basel as he is in "no condition to start".
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 19:46 UK

Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be on the bench for Manchester United's Champions League match at Basel on Wednesday night.

The Swede returned to action for the last 15 minutes of the Red Devils' 4-1 win over Newcastle United on Saturday after a seven-month spell on the sidelines.

However, Mourinho does not think that the 36-year-old is ready to start a game just yet, although the Portuguese expects to utilise the forward off the bench in Switzerland.

The United boss told Sky Sports News on Tuesday: "Zlatan goes on the bench tomorrow. He needs to play and he is useful for us.

"If we are in a winning position, like we were against Newcastle, we need him on the pitch, because he keeps the ball, he keeps possession. He drops into areas where he gives stability to the team

"If the team is not winning, his presence on the pitch will be important and it will be positive for him to play with (Romelu) Lukaku.

"Normally, he is going to play, and I would say it will be a little bit more comfortable for him to play a bit more than he did the last match. But [he is in] no condition to start."

Ibrahimovic was United's top scorer last season with 28 goals across all competitions.

Jose Mourinho applauds during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
Your Comments
Mourinho: 'Ibrahimovic not fit to start'
