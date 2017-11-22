Mourinho: 'Ibrahimovic not fit to start'

Jose Mourinho admits that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be on the bench for Manchester United's Champions League trip to Basel as he is in "no condition to start".

Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be on the bench for Manchester United's Champions League match at Basel on Wednesday night.

The Swede returned to action for the last 15 minutes of the Red Devils' 4-1 win over Newcastle United on Saturday after a seven-month spell on the sidelines.

However, Mourinho does not think that the 36-year-old is ready to start a game just yet, although the Portuguese expects to utilise the forward off the bench in Switzerland.

The United boss told Sky Sports News on Tuesday: "Zlatan goes on the bench tomorrow. He needs to play and he is useful for us.

"If we are in a winning position, like we were against Newcastle, we need him on the pitch, because he keeps the ball, he keeps possession. He drops into areas where he gives stability to the team

"If the team is not winning, his presence on the pitch will be important and it will be positive for him to play with (Romelu) Lukaku.

"Normally, he is going to play, and I would say it will be a little bit more comfortable for him to play a bit more than he did the last match. But [he is in] no condition to start."

Ibrahimovic was United's top scorer last season with 28 goals across all competitions.