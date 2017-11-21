Lindelof to be granted new United role?

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof could be given a new role in midfield as manager Jose Mourinho looks to fit the Swede into his team.

Lindelof has made seven starts for United since joining from Benfica in the summer for £30.7m, but is yet to cement a position in Mourinho's side.

Portuguese boss Mourinho used the 23-year-old in a back three during the club's win over Swansea City, following his substitute appearance in United's 2-1 loss to Huddersfield Town.

Mourinho had hoped that Lindelof's display during Sweden's win over Italy would transfer to domestic ties when the manager gave the defender a start in the 4-1 win over Newcastle United.

Lindelof was at fault for Newcastle's only goal, however, as he slipped in the penalty area, allowing Dwight Gayle to open the scoring.

The Manchester Evening News says that the coach is considering moving the player into midfield, with the likes of Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo available at centre-back.